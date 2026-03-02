Motorola will feature the advanced cover material on its next-generation foldable device.

Corning Incorporated (NYSE: GLW) today announced the launch of Corning Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, the toughest Gorilla Glass Ceramic ever made. Designed to help deliver enhanced durability across a device's lifetime, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 will be featured on Motorola's upcoming razr fold device.

"We engineer our materials with longevity in mind, not just initial performance," said Lori Hamilton, Division Vice President Business Technology Director, Corning Gorilla Glass. "With our unparalleled expertise in glass and ceramic science, we built Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 to provide consistent, reliable durability that holds up over time."

Consumer devices are routinely exposed to a variety of hard, unforgiving surfaces, making realistic testing essential. To accurately assess durability under everyday conditions, Corning evaluates its cover material innovations across multiple surfaces designed to closely replicate real-world environments.

In Corning lab tests, Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 demonstrated outstanding drop performance, surviving drops greater than two meters onto surfaces replicating concrete one of the most challenging impact surfaces for consumer devices. These results highlight the material's ability to help devices better withstand everyday accidents.

Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 also demonstrated substantial advantages in repeated drop scenarios. In Corning lab tests, the material survived at least 20 repeated drops from one meter onto surfaces simulating asphalt another common surface where devices are dropped. In contrast, a competitive aluminosilicate glass typically failed on the first drop, underscoring the long-term durability benefits enabled by Corning's glass ceramic technology.

"People expect their phones to hold up in everyday use," said Leo Liu, Motorola Vice President of Product Development. "Integrating Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3 into the razr fold strengthens the durability of our design and supports our goal of delivering devices that consumers can trust to last."

Corning Gorilla Glass is already used by leading global device manufacturers, including Motorola, to help protect billions of devices worldwide. By pairing Corning's advanced glass ceramic technology with Motorola's renowned product design, the razr fold device will be the first smartphone available on the market to feature Gorilla Glass Ceramic 3, offering consumers greater confidence in everyday use.

Motorola will showcase its latest technologies, including the razr fold, at Mobile World Congress 2026 in Hall 3 within the Fira Gran Via convention center at booth #3N30 from March 2-5.

About Corning Incorporated

Corning (www.corning.com) is one of the world's leading innovators in materials science, with a 175-year track record of life-changing inventions. Corning applies its unparalleled expertise in glass science, ceramic science, and optical physics, along with its deep manufacturing and engineering capabilities to develop category-defining products that transform industries and enhance people's lives. Corning succeeds through sustained investment in RD&E, a unique combination of material and process innovation, and deep, trust-based relationships with customers who are global leaders in their industries. Corning's capabilities are versatile and synergistic, which allows the company to evolve to meet changing market needs, while also helping its customers capture new opportunities in dynamic industries. Today, Corning's markets include optical communications, mobile consumer electronics, display, automotive, solar, semiconductors, and life sciences.

