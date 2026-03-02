Genflow Biosciences PLC Announces Receipt of First Tranche of Grant

THE INFORMATION CONTAINED WITHIN THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS DEEMED BY THE COMPANY TO CONSTITUTE INSIDE INFORMATION AS STIPULATED UNDER THE MARKET ABUSE REGULATION (EU) NO. 596/2014 AS IT FORMS PART OF UK DOMESTIC LAW PURSUANT TO THE EUROPEAN UNION (WITHDRAWAL) ACT 2018, AS AMENDED. UPON THE PUBLICATION OF THIS ANNOUNCEMENT VIA A REGULATORY INFORMATION SERVICE, THIS INFORMATION IS CONSIDERED TO BE IN THE PUBLIC DOMAIN.

Receipt of First Tranche of €4 Million Non-Dilutive Funding from Wallonia Region for GF-1002 Development

LONDON, UK / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Genflow Biosciences Plc (LSE:GENF)(OTCQB:GENFF) ("Genflow" or "the Company"), a leading European-based biotechnology company focusing on longevity, is pleased to confirm receipt of the first instalment of €336,467 of the previously announced €4 million non-dilutive grant awarded by the Wallonia Region of Belgium, (see RNS dated 22 October, 2024 here.)

The support package spans a three-year development programme and is aligned with Genflow's existing roadmap for GF-1002 in MASH.

The grant will support the continued development of the Company's lead gene therapy candidate, GF-1002, with further instalments expected to be received in accordance with the agreed milestone and disbursement schedule. The first instalment has been received and will be applied toward eligible project-related activities.

Dr. Eric Leire, CEO of Genflow, commented: "We are pleased to confirm receipt of the first instalment under the €4 million Wallonia Region grant. This initial funding supports the continued advancement of GF-1002 in MASH and strengthens our ability to execute against planned development milestones. We look forward to progressing the programme and receiving subsequent instalments in line with the agreed framework."

About Genflow Biosciences

Founded in 2020, Genflow Biosciences Plc. (LSE:GENF) (OTCQB:GENFF), a biotechnology company headquartered in the UK with R&D facilities in Belgium, is pioneering gene therapies to decelerate the aging process, with the goal of promoting longer and healthier lives while mitigating the financial, emotional, and social impacts of a fast-growing aging global population. Genflow's lead compound, GF-1002, delivers a proprietary centenarian variant of the SIRT6 gene. The therapy is currently being evaluated in the Company's randomised, blinded SLAB (Sarcopenia and Longevity in Aged Beagles) study in dogs aged over 10 years, which commenced in March 2025. Preliminary interim results demonstrated improved survival versus control during the dosing period, alongside favourable safety and tolerability and positive trends across functional endpoints including muscle mass preservation, frailty reduction and quality of life. Other programs include a clinical trial that will explore the potential benefits of GF-1002 in treating MASH(Metabolic Dysfunction-Associated Steatohepatitis), the most prevalent chronic liver disease for which there is no effective treatments. Please visit www.genflowbio.com and follow the Company on LinkedIn and X.

