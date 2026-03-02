Anzeige
Montag, 02.03.2026
WKN: A3E1GW | ISIN: BE0974464977
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 07:06 Uhr
Solvac SA: Solvac has taken note of the market reaction following the recent publication of Syensqo's results and outlook

Press release
Regulated information

Brussels, March 2, 2026, 7.00 am CET

Solvac is closely monitoring the situation and is in close contact with Syensqo's Board of Directors and management.

Solvac is fully mobilised in its role as a long-term reference shareholder and is acting alongside Syensqo to support the company through this phase.

Solvac is a public limited company under Belgian law founded in 1983 and listed on the Euronext Brussels stock exchange under the ISIN code BE0003545531 (SOLV). Its assets consist exclusively of a stake of more than 30% in the capital of Solvay SA and in the capital of Syensqo SA. Its titles are exclusively nominative. They may be held freely by individuals or, with the approval of the Board of Directors, by legal entities or similar entities under the conditions set out in their approval policy. As of December 31, 2025, its market capitalization amounted to € 1.75 billion-

For additional information, please contact:

Solvac S.A.
Champs Elysées Street, 43
B-1050 Brussels
Tel.: +32/2/639 66 30
Mail: Investor.relations@solvac.be


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
