

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew PLC (SNN) released a profit for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at $625 million, or $0.721 per share. This compares with $412 million, or $0.472 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Smith & Nephew PLC reported adjusted earnings of $884 million or $1.020 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to $6.164 billion from $5.810 billion last year.



Smith & Nephew PLC earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: $625 Mln. vs. $412 Mln. last year. -EPS: $0.721 vs. $0.472 last year. -Revenue: $6.164 Bln vs. $5.810 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News