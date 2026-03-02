

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smith & Nephew Plc (SNN, SN.L), a British medical technology company, reported Monday significantly higher profit in fiscal 2025, with increased revenues. Further, the company lifted dividend, and maintained fiscal 2026 outlook. The company also issued positive outlook for fiscal 2028.



In the year, profit before taxation climbed to $779 million from $498 million last year. Earnings per share grew to 71.6 cents from 47.0 cents a year ago.



Adjusted earnings per share grew to 102.0 cents from 84.3 cents last year.



Trading profit climbed 15.5 percent to $1.21 billion from $1.05 billion a year ago. Trading profit margin improved 160 basis points to 19.7 percent from 18.1 percent last year.



Revenue grew 6.1 percent to $6.16 billion from $5.81 billion last year. Organic revenue incrased 5.3 percent.



In the fourth quarter, revenue was $1.70 billion, 8.3 percent higher than last year's $1.57 billion. Underlying revenue growth was 6.2 percent.



Further, the Board is recommending a final dividend of 24.1 cents per share or 48.2 cents per ADS, higher than 23.1 cents per share last year. The total distribution for the year would be 39.1 cents per share, a 4.3 percent increase from 2024.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company is targeting further progress in revenue growth, and trading profit.



Revenue growth is projected to be around 7.8 percent. In line with provisional guidance issued in December 2025, underlying revenue growth is expected to accelerate further to around 6 percent for the full year.



Trading profit growth on an organic basis is expected to be around 8 percent, despite the significant headwinds to profit in 2026.



Further, the company announced fiscal 2028 financial targets, including significant acceleration in revenue growth and trading profit.



© 2026 AFX News