Aroundtown SA / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 05 Interim Announcement

Aroundtown SA: Release of a capital market information



02.03.2026 / 12:59 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 Sec. 1 lit. b) and Sec. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 Sec. 2 and Sec. 3 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 05 Interim Announcement

In the period from 23 February 2026 up to and including 27 February 2026, Aroundtown SA bought back a total of 1,927,162 shares of Aroundtown SA under the share buyback program; on 26 January 2026, Aroundtown SA disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 Sec. 1 of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on 26 January 2026.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares per trading venue are as follows:

Date Aggregate

volume Average

Purchase Price

in € Trading

venue 23.02.2026 355,497 3.0227 XETA 23.02.2026 212,119 3.0218 CEUX 23.02.2026 65,775 3.0216 TQEX 23.02.2026 22,698 3.0345 AQEU 24.02.2026 171,200 3.0738 XETA 24.02.2026 120,892 3.0758 CEUX 24.02.2026 27,615 3.0797 TQEX 24.02.2026 8,118 3.0680 AQEU 25.02.2026 166,870 3.0808 XETA 25.02.2026 97,261 3.0844 CEUX 25.02.2026 39,497 3.0861 TQEX 25.02.2026 7,609 3.0766 AQEU 26.02.2026 184,611 3.0784 XETA 26.02.2026 97,567 3.0763 CEUX 26.02.2026 30,542 3.0791 TQEX 26.02.2026 7,626 3.0560 AQEU 27.02.2026 159,309 3.0716 XETA 27.02.2026 110,210 3.0712 CEUX 27.02.2026 36,089 3.0668 TQEX 27.02.2026 6,057 3.0545 AQEU Totals 1,927,162 3.0580

The purchases of the Aroundtown SA shares were carried out by a bank commissioned by Aroundtown SA, with trading limited to the trading venues Xetra (XETA), CBOE Europe (CEUX), Turquoise Europe (TQEX), and Aquis Exchange Europe (AQEU).

The purchases are also published on the website of Aroundtown SA at https://www.aroundtown.de/investor-relations/equity/share/share-buy-back/ .

Berlin, 2 March 2026

Aroundtown SA

Board of Directors