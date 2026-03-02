Anzeige
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
02.03.2026 13:36 Uhr
33 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

SL Green Realty Corp: SL Green and Jeff Sutton Sell 690 Madison Avenue

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, together with its joint venture partner, Jeff Sutton's Wharton Properties, today announced that it has closed on the sale of 690 Madison Avenue for $54.5 million.

"The sale of 690 Madison Avenue underscores the continued trend of significant demand for flagship locations occupied by high-end retail users along Manhattan's finest retail corridors," said Harrison Sitomer, Chief Investment Officer at SL Green. "We're proud to have positioned the asset to an owner that shares our long-term vision."

690 Madison Avenue is a five-story, 7,850-square-foot commercial building located at East 62nd Street on the Upper East Side of Manhattan. The building is fully leased to Richemont's Van Cleef & Arpels, a French luxury jewelry company.

Gary Phillips and Will Silverman of Eastdil advised on the transaction.

About SL Green Realty Corp.
SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

Forward Looking Statement
This press release includes certain statements that may be deemed to be "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and are intended to be covered by the safe harbor provisions thereof. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this press release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future, including such matters as future capital expenditures, dividends and acquisitions (including the amount and nature thereof), development trends of the real estate industry and the New York metropolitan area markets, occupancy, business strategies, expansion and growth of our operations and other similar matters, are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on certain assumptions and analyses made by us in light of our experience and our perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and other factors we believe are appropriate. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially, and we caution you not to place undue reliance on such statements. Forward-looking statements are generally identifiable by the use of the words "may," "will," "should," "expect," "anticipate," "estimate," "believe," "intend," "project," "continue," or the negative of these words, or other similar words or terms.

Forward-looking statements contained in this press release are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control, that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by forward-looking statements made by us. Factors and risks to our business that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in the forward-looking statements include risks and uncertainties described in our filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Except to the extent required by law, we undertake no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of future events, new information or otherwise.

PRESS CONTACT
slgreen@berlinrosen.com

SLG-A&D


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
