SL Green Realty Corp: SL Green Signs Office Leases Totaling 490,000 Square Feet During the First Two Months of 2026

NEW YORK, March 02, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE: SLG), Manhattan's largest office landlord, today announced that the company has signed 32 Manhattan office leases totaling 491,098 square feet in just the first two months of 2026, while maintaining a current pipeline of more than 1.0 million square feet.

Notable leases signed year-to-date include:

A large global investment firm signed a new 10-year lease for 150,036 square feet on the entire 23 rd through 26 th floors at 245 Park Avenue. The lease represents expansion space for the tenant, which was represented by Evan Margolin, Joseph Messina, Gregory Lubar, Steve Spartin and Jessica Berkey at Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield.





through 26 floors at 245 Park Avenue. The lease represents expansion space for the tenant, which was represented by Evan Margolin, Joseph Messina, Gregory Lubar, Steve Spartin and Jessica Berkey at Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Bruce Mosler, Harry Blair, Ron LoRusso, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield. TD Securities signed a 10-year expansion lease for 51,081 square feet on the entire 21 st and 22 nd floors at 125 Park Avenue. This increases TD's total commitment in the building to 181,447 square feet. The tenant was represented by Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nichole Marshall at CBRE. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Daniel Levine of Newmark.





and 22 floors at 125 Park Avenue. This increases TD's total commitment in the building to 181,447 square feet. The tenant was represented by Ryan Alexander, Matthew Saker and Nichole Marshall at CBRE. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, David Falk, Peter Shimkin and Daniel Levine of Newmark. One Main General Services Corp signed a new 10-year lease for 38,037 square feet on the entire 35 th and partial 36 th floors at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The tenant was represented by Matt Felice, Gilbert Ohls, Granson Graham of Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark.





and partial 36 floors at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The tenant was represented by Matt Felice, Gilbert Ohls, Granson Graham of Jones Lang LaSalle. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark. McDermott, Will & Schulte signed a 16-year expansion lease for 29,734 square feet on the entire 48 th floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue. This increases the tenant's total commitment in the building to approximately 200,000 square feet. The landlord was represented by its in-house leasing team.





floor at One Vanderbilt Avenue. This increases the tenant's total commitment in the building to approximately 200,000 square feet. The landlord was represented by its in-house leasing team. UHY Advisors Northeast, Inc. signed a new 11-year lease for 27,508 square feet on the entire 9th floor at 1185 Avenue of the Americas. The tenant was represented by Silvio Petrillo and Tamika Kramer of CBRE. The landlord was represented by Brian Waterman, John Fanuzzi, Brent Ozarowski, David Waterman and Kevin Sullivan of Newmark.





Turner & Townsend signed a new 12-year lease for 24,394 square feet on the entire 6th floor at 100 Park Avenue. The tenant was represented by Mary Ann Tighe, Stephen Enyon and Alessia Lawson of CBRE. The landlord was represented by Harry Blair, Barry Zeller, Justin Royce and Pierce Hance of Cushman & Wakefield.





"Tenant demand remains strong for the best buildings in the best locations as a majority of tenants continue to expand their office requirements," said Steven Durels, SL Green's Executive Vice President, Director of Leasing and Real Property. "Rents are rising and concessions are beginning to tighten as market vacancy moves lower across Midtown Manhattan."

About SL Green Realty Corp.

SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing the value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2025, SL Green held interests in 56 buildings totaling 31.4 million square feet. This included ownership interests in 28.0 million square feet of Manhattan buildings and 2.7 million square feet securing debt and preferred equity investments.

