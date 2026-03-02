Egetis Therapeutics Launches Educational Websites on MCT8 Deficiency for Physicians and Caregivers

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Stockholm:EGTX), today announced the launch of two updated educational websites focused on MCT8 deficiency for audiences across North America. The new websites-mct8deficiency.com for healthcare professionals and lifewithmct8deficiency.com for caregivers-replace the Company's previous single disease awareness website and are designed to deliver clearer, more comprehensive, and easier-to-navigate information tailored to each audience.

The healthcare professional website provides concise, clinically focused educational content to support recognition of MCT8 deficiency, including diagnostic considerations and current approaches to disease management. The site is structured to allow clinicians to quickly access relevant information in a streamlined format.

The caregiver website offers practical disease education alongside patient and family stories, downloadable tools, and links to trusted support organizations. These resources are intended to help families better understand MCT8 deficiency and navigate the day-to-day challenges associated with living with this rare condition.

"Through our ongoing interactions with families and clinicians, we have gained a deeper understanding of the type of information and support they value most," said Anny Bedard, President Egetis Therapeutics North America. "These updated websites reflect those insights and are designed to help support earlier recognition of MCT8 deficiency and encourage more coordinated care across the community."

The updated educational resources are available at:

Healthcare professionals: https://www.mct8deficiency.com

Caregivers: https://www.lifewithmct8deficiency.com

Please note that these websites are currently accessible within the United States only. Visitors accessing from outside the US will be redirected to www.mct8deficiency.eu.

About MCT8 deficiency

MCT8 deficiency (Allan-Herndon-Dudley syndrome [AHDS]) is a rare genetic disorder caused by a change in the SLC16A2 gene. The condition leads to impaired neurodevelopment due to insufficient thyroid hormone in the brain and systemic complications from persistent excess of T3 hormone in peripheral tissues. This imbalance can lead to serious developmental impairment, feeding and growth problems, heart concerns, muscle weakness or stiffness, and overall health concerns.

For further information, please contact:

Karl Hård

+46 (0) 733 011 944

karl.hard@egetis.com

About Egetis Therapeutics

Egetis Therapeutics is an innovative and integrated pharmaceutical company, focusing on projects in late-stage development for commercialization for treatments of serious diseases with significant unmet medical needs in the orphan drug segment.

The Company's lead drug candidate Emcitate (tiratricol) is developed for the treatment of patients with monocarboxylate transporter 8 (MCT8) deficiency, a highly debilitating rare disease with no available treatment. In February 2025 the European Commission approved Emcitate as the first and only treatment for MCT8 deficiency in EU. Egetis initiated the launch of Emcitate in Germany on May 1, 2025. Emcitate (tiratricol) is not approved in the USA.

The Company completed a rolling New Drug Application (NDA) for Emcitate (tiratricol) in the USA on January 29, 2026. The FDA is expected to confirm within 60 days that the NDA submission is complete. As a designated Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy, Egetis has requested Priority Review, and if granted, the FDA review should be completed within six months following the 60-day filing review period.

Based on feedback from the FDA, the NDA for Emcitate (tiratricol) for treatment of MCT8 deficiency will be based on currently available clinical data from Triac Trial I, Triac Trial II, ReTRIACt, EMC Cohort Study, EMC Survival Study and the US Expanded Access Program.

Tiratricol holds Orphan Drug Designation (ODD) for MCT8 deficiency and resistance to thyroid hormone beta (RTH-beta) in the US and the EU. MCT8 deficiency and RTH-beta are two distinct indications, with no overlap in patient populations. Tiratricol has been granted Breakthrough Therapy Designation and Rare Pediatric Disease Designation (RPDD) by the FDA, which gives Egetis the opportunity to receive a Priority Review Voucher (PRV) in the US, after approval.

The drug candidate Aladote (calmangafodipir) is a first in class drug candidate developed to reduce the risk of acute liver injury associated with paracetamol (acetaminophen) overdose. A proof of principle study has been successfully completed. The design of a pivotal Phase IIb/III study (Albatross), with the purpose of applying for market approval in the US and Europe, has been finalized following interactions with the FDA, EMA and MHRA. The development program for Aladote has been parked. Aladote has been granted ODD in the US and in the EU.

Egetis Therapeutics is listed on the Nasdaq Stockholm main market (Nasdaq Stockholm: EGTX).

For more information, see www.egetis.com

Attachments

Egetis Therapeutics Launches Educational Websites on MCT8 Deficiency for Physicians and Caregivers

SOURCE: Egetis Therapeutics

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/biotechnology/egetis-therapeutics-launches-educational-websites-on-mct8-deficiency-for-physicians-a-1142689