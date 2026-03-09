Egetis Therapeutics: Egetis Receives Notice of Allowance for MCT8 Deficiency Composition Patent in the U.S.

Egetis Therapeutics AB (publ) ("Egetis" or the "Company") (NASDAQ Stockholm:EGTX) today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) has issued a Notice of Allowance for the Company's patent application No. 19/261,360 entitled "Pharmaceutical Compositions for Treating MCT8 Deficiency". Now that Egetis have paid the issue fee, this Notice of Allowance is expected to result in the issuance of a U.S. patent once administrative processes are completed.

The allowed patent provides protection for a novel composition, which contains tiratricol as the active ingredient, designed to correct the disrupted thyroid hormone signaling characteristic of MCT8 deficiency. The allowed claims cover, among other things, a method of treating MCT8 deficiency with a pharmaceutical composition that encompasses tiratricol, including dosing regiments, and tiratricol compositions with specific excipients. This Notice of Allowance represents a significant milestone in strengthening the Company's intellectual property portfolio supporting its lead investigational therapy. Egetis expects the resulting patent will be Orange Book-listable, with an anticipated expiration date of 2045.

Nicklas Westerholm, CEO, said:"We are very pleased to receive this Notice of Allowance, which reinforces the innovative nature of our therapeutic approach for patients with MCT8 deficiency. This accomplishment supports our commitment to advancing a much-needed treatment option for this devastating disorder."

Egetis also intends to seek corresponding patent protection in additional territories around the World, including Europe and Japan, based on a PCT International Patent Application that the Company has filed.

Egetis has submitted a new drug application (NDA) to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for Emcitate (tiratricol) for the treatment of MCT8 deficiency on January 29, 2026. The FDA is expected to confirm within 60 days that the NDA submission is complete. As a designated Fast Track and Breakthrough Therapy, Egetis has requested Priority Review, and if granted, the FDA review should be completed within six months following the 60-day filing review period. Thus, Egetis anticipates regulatory decision on the NDA application in September 2026.