Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Silver Hammer Mining Corp. (CSE: HAMR) (the "Company" or "Silver Hammer") is pleased to provide a corporate update and overview outlining the Company's key strategic objectives for 2026.

"Silver Hammer is now well-financed to push forward an aggressive exploration program in 2026 to advance its three 100% owned, brownfield, high-grade silver projects in Idaho and Nevada, and its new and strategically located and highly prospective Fahey Project in Idaho," commented President & CEO, Peter A. Ball. "The Company will focus initially on evaluating results from Silverton, after an unforeseen delay requiring the samples to be re-assayed. In addition, all reports and requirements have been submitted to the United States Forest Service to receive our Plan of Operations Permit for our Eliza Project in Nevada, and we await the final approval. Of note, our Silver Strand Project in Idaho is fully permitted through our approved Plan of Operations and we look forward to exploring the project in the summer of 2026. Our California Patent, within the Eliza Project, can be drilled as soon as we can mobilize a drill and crew to site, noting no further permits are required. We are working aggressively to execute a drill program to test the extension of the historical mineralization at the California Mine. The Fahey Group Project in Idaho has gained significant interest since we acquired it in late 2025, noting its strategic location, and it should be an exciting summer in the heart of the Silver Valley of Idaho reviewing this project. In addition, we continue to review new projects that are accretive to our strategy of becoming a leading silver exploration company in North America."

Project Updates and Next Steps:

2026 Quick Overview:

Project Timing Description of Project Activity Silverton Q2 Based on Phase I results, complete a Phase 2 Program California Patent Q2 Finalize a 6-to-8-hole, short hole RC program to explore beneath the historical California Mine. Silver Strand Q2 - Q3 Plan of Operations Pemit Awarded - Plan to execute an 8-hole RC program to explore beneath and along strike of the Silver Strand Mine. Length of holes and depth to be determined. Fahey Project Q2 - Q4 Aggressive surface program to be executed across the project leading to the application of a drill permit within a Plan of Operations. Eliza Q3 - Q4 Plan of Operations Pemit PENDING - Plan to execute an 10-to-12-hole RC program to explore multiple priority targets. Length of holes and depth to be determined. Please refer to detail below on all projects under review for exploration for 2026.

Silverton Project, Nevada (Permitted and Drill Ready)

Silver Hammer has identified several targets at its 100%-controlled Silverton Project ("Silverton") and currently has multiple drill targets identified. The Company's technical team has ranked and prioritized the key targets at Silverton designed to initially test the mineralized area proximal to, and under, the historic high-grade, near surface mine workings. The Company completed its Phase 1 exploration drill program in late December 2025 at Silverton in Nye County, Nevada. The program was comprised of 2,420 feet within six (6) reverse circulation ("RC") holes and to assist in a potential Phase II program in Q2 2026. Samples have been submitted to ALS Laboratories in Reno, Nevada for analysis. Silverton drill samples are being checked at ALS facilities in Vancouver, BC, Canada.

A potential Phase II drill program, based on the results of Phase I, would be designed to test extensions of any new mineralization. The drill program is designed to test for down-dip continuity of the high-grade silver mineralization previously mined in the 1930s and 1950s. Refer to the Company's News Release dated December 22, 2025 for full disclosure on the Phase I drill program and technical review.

Silver Strand Gold and Silver Project, Idaho (Permitted and Drill Ready)

In 2026, the Company plans to follow up on historical exploration results at its Silver Strand Project in Idaho by executing a surface drill program based on the approved Plan of Operations by the United States Forest Service (USFS). A majority of surface samples collected across the property have returned gold and silver mineralization, and historical drilling has highlighted high-grade silver and gold mineralization below the lowest level (90 metres) of the mine. Refer to the Company's News Release dated March 27, 2023 for full technical disclosure of historical drilling and high-grade gold and silver intercepts.

Eliza Silver Project, Nevada (Pending Plan of Operations Permit)

The Company plans to follow up on the significant historical exploration results at the Eliza Project in the summer of 2026 pending final permit approval by the United States Forest Service and Bureau of Land Management ("BLM"). All documents and related work for the permit have been submitted and the Company anticipates a permit to be awarded in the early summer of 2026.

The Eliza Project comprises four (4) historical high-grade silver mines - Passynuk, California, Belmont and the Commodore Mines. Each project operated approximately 70 - 80 years ago and have never been followed up on. A full property technical review and compilation of geophysical data is underway and expected to significantly assist the upcoming program planned for the summer of 2026.

Within the Eliza Project, the Company is currently reviewing a second quarter Phase I drill program on its 100% owned California Patented Claim (California Patent). Drill targets on the California Patent have been identified from geologic data from past exploration programs which consisted of surface mapping and sampling, an extensive soil sampling program, heliborne geophysics - magnetics and radiometrics - and from historic records of old mine workings. The California Claim, being patented land, allows us to perform a near-term drill program, without having to wait for permitting. The Company expects to have further information on this drill program in the upcoming weeks. Refer to the Company's News Release dated February 17, 2026 for full technical disclosure of historical high-grade gold, silver and copper samples.

Fahey Project Overview

The 18 unpatented claims of the Fahey Property are located in the heart of the Silver Valley, aka the Coeur d'Alene Mining District, of northern Idaho. More than 20 veins have been identified within the Fahey Property, which is more than the number of veins in either the Bunker Hill Mine (the largest mine in the district) or the Sunshine mine, with the greatest silver production in the Coeur d'Alene mining district. The Company plans an aggressive surface exploration review or ground truthing during the summer of 2026 leading the application of a Plan of Operations submittal by year end. Refer to the Company's News Release dated October 20, 2025 for full technical disclosure and review of the Fahey Project.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Damir Cukor, P.Geo., the Company's Technical Director - Projects and a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

Other: Investor Relations Agreements

The Company has engaged GRA Enterprises LLC DBA National Inflation Association ("NIA") (www.inflation.us) to provide distribution and exposure of the Company's activities through email distribution lists, website hosting, and blog posts, as well as interviews and technical updates to build awareness of the Company. The contract with NIA is for a term of 12 months starting February 2026. As compensation for these services, the Company will pay NIA a total fee of US$120,000. Services provided by NIA will be overseen on behalf of NIA by Gerard Adams. To the Company's knowledge, NIA may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Silver Hammer has engaged Euroswiss Capital Partners Inc. ("Euroswiss") (www.euroswiss.group) to enhance its business development, media awareness, and investor relations initiatives in Europe. The contract with Euroswiss is for a term of 12 months commencing March 2026. Under the terms of the agreement, the Company will pay Euroswiss a total fee of CAD$90,000. To the Company's knowledge, Euroswiss may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The Company has engaged Dig Media Inc. dba Investing News Network (INN) (www.investingnews.com) to provide an advertising and investor awareness campaign. INN is a private company headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, dedicated to providing independent news and education to investors since 2007. The contract with NIA is for a term of 12 months starting February 2026. As compensation for these services, the Company will pay INN a total fee of CAD$45,000. To the Company's knowledge, INN may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

Silver Hammer has engaged Couloir Capital Ltd. (Couloir) to provide analyst coverage. Couloir is an investment research firm providing institutional-quality research coverage for small-cap equities (www.couloircapital.com). The contract with Couloir is for a term of 12 months starting February 2026. As compensation for these services, the Company will pay Couloir a total fee of CAD$50,000. To the Company's knowledge, Couloir may have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company.

The above engagements are between that of the Company and independent contractors. No options have been granted for any services. The engagements are subject to regulatory approval by the Canadian Securities Exchange.

