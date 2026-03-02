Admicom Oyj: Inside information: Admicom Oyj launches share buy-back programme of up to EUR 2.5 million

2 March 2026 6:05 P.M. EET | Admicom Oyj | Inside Information

The Board of Directors of Admicom Oyj ("Admicom") has on 2 March 2026 resolved on the commencement of the share buy-back programme. The purpose of the buy-backs is to develop the company's capital structure. The programme will commence on 3 March 2026 or as soon as possible after that date and end no later than 31 December 2026.

Admicom has engaged a third-party broker to execute the buy-back programme. Based on irrevocable instructions, the broker will decide on the repurchases, including their timing, in full independence. All repurchases will be made in compliance with applicable price and volume limits and other applicable terms.

The key terms of the share buy-back programme include:

Admicom may repurchase maximum of 80,000 shares for the maximum amount of up to EUR 2.5 million based on the authorisation by the 2025 Annual General Meeting. At any given time, the number of own shares collectively held by Admicom and its subsidiaries may not exceed 10% of all the shares in the company. Repurchase of the shares shall be made otherwise than in proportion to the shareholdings of its shareholders (directed repurchases).

The share buybacks are executed in compliance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council (MAR) Article 5 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 and the price payable per share will be determined by the pricing obtainable on the relevant trading venue. The shares will be repurchased on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland. The company will publish a company release reporting the transactions executed under the programme on a daily basis.

The repurchase of shares may be temporarily paused at any time around corporate events or otherwise, the repurchased shares may be cancelled in instalments or all together at the end of the purchase period and Admicom may decide to suspend or terminate the programme before its scheduled end date. In case of a termination of the programme, this will be announced in a company release.

Prior to commencement of the buy-back programme Admicom holds 2,520 treasury shares.

Admicom Oyj

BOARD OF DIRECTORS

Additional information:

Simo Leisti

CEO

simo.leisti@admicom.com

+358 40 059 0511

Satu Helamo

CFO

satu.helamo@admicom.com

+358 45 633 7710

Certified Advisor:

Oaklins Finland Ltd

+358 9 6129 670

Admicom Oyj

Founded in 2004, Admicom is a pioneer in digitalisation of the construction industry. We utilise our expertise by developing software solutions covering the entire construction value chain as well as services supporting our customers' operations. Our understanding of the operating methods and digitalisation needs of the construction industry is strong, and our goal is to significantly enhance the productivity and quality of operations in the construction industry through our software.

Our ERP solution offers the construction industry the only comprehensive solution in Finland that serves the management of companies' operations, finances and projects through one seamless solution. Our project management product suite provides industry-leading solutions for managing the entire lifecycle of a building. In the future, project management solutions will be combined into one modular system with significant potential also in the international construction market.

Admicom has around 300 employees in Finland, in Jyväskylä, Helsinki, Tampere, Oulu, Seinäjoki and Turku, as well as in our office in Tartu, Estonia. For more information, visit: www.admicom.com.

Admicom's press releases and financial reports: https://investors.admicom.fi/releases-and-reports/

Images and logos for publications are available in Admicom's media bank.

DISTRIBUTION

Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

Key media