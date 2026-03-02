Anzeige
Mehr »
Montag, 02.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Erste Psilocybin-Behandlungen laufen - warum steht Optimi noch bei Pennystock-Level?!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2N6WD | ISIN: GB00BG0TPX62 | Ticker-Symbol: FCA
Stuttgart
02.03.26 | 21:02
1,570 Euro
-0,63 % -0,010
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
FUNDING CIRCLE HOLDINGS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,5901,73021:26
Dow Jones News
02.03.2026 20:09 Uhr
242 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Funding Circle Holdings Plc: POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2-

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares 

Funding Circle Holdings plc (FCH) 
POS-Transaction in Own Shares 
02-March-2026 / 18:36 GMT/BST 
 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
LEI: 2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 

2 March 2026 

Funding Circle Holdings plc 
Transaction in own shares 
 
The Company has today purchased the following number of Ordinary Shares on the London Stock Exchange from Investec Bank 
plc ("Investec") as part of its buy-back announced on 15 May 2025: 
 
Date of purchase:                  2 March 2026 
 
Number of ordinary shares purchased:         48,912 
 
Highest price paid per share:            145.00p 
 
Lowest price paid per share:             140.40p 
 
Volume weighted average price paid per share:    143.1199p

The Company intends to hold the purchased Ordinary Shares in treasury. Following the purchase of these shares, the Company holds 4,347,145 of its Ordinary Shares in treasury and has 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares in issue (excluding treasury shares), the total issued share capital is 304,741,576 (including treasury shares).

The figure of 300,394,431 Ordinary Shares represents the total voting rights in the Company and may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they can determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in, the Company under the Financial Conduct Authority's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), as it forms part of Retained EU Law as defined in the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the table below contains detailed information of the individual trades made by Investec as part of the Share Buyback Programme.

Aggregate information: 

Venue     Volume-weighted average price (pence per share)    Aggregated volume 
 
LSE      143.1199p                        48,912

Individual information: 

Number of ordinary shares  Transaction price (GBp  Time of transaction (UK  Transaction reference  Trading venue 
purchased          share)          Time)           number 
 
 
520             142.20          08:09:56         00379612583TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.80          08:10:48         00379613746TRLO1     XLON 
 
59              140.40          08:23:09         00379628364TRLO1     XLON 
 
554             141.80          08:33:48         00379640905TRLO1     XLON 
 
298             142.00          08:45:43         00379652656TRLO1     XLON 
 
230             142.00          08:45:43         00379652657TRLO1     XLON 
 
30              141.00          08:50:46         00379657324TRLO1     XLON 
 
102             141.80          09:16:59         00379683640TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             141.60          09:17:10         00379683814TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             142.00          09:48:33         00379737534TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             142.00          09:48:33         00379737538TRLO1     XLON 
 
561             142.00          09:49:30         00379739893TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.20          09:49:30         00379739894TRLO1     XLON 
 
39              142.40          09:51:39         00379744330TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.40          09:51:39         00379744331TRLO1     XLON 
 
556             143.00          09:52:25         00379745816TRLO1     XLON 
 
141             143.00          10:01:31         00379762757TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.60          10:01:31         00379762758TRLO1     XLON 
 
300             142.60          10:07:59         00379763077TRLO1     XLON 
 
160             142.60          10:07:59         00379763078TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.40          10:07:59         00379763080TRLO1     XLON 
 
124             142.60          10:08:44         00379763100TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             142.60          10:08:44         00379763101TRLO1     XLON 
 
200             142.60          10:08:44         00379763102TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             142.20          10:15:45         00379763470TRLO1     XLON 
 
27              142.20          10:15:52         00379763478TRLO1     XLON 
 
555             141.80          10:16:00         00379763481TRLO1     XLON 
 
528             142.00          10:22:43         00379763836TRLO1     XLON 
 
552             142.00          10:22:45         00379763837TRLO1     XLON 
 
559             141.80          10:25:03         00379764004TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             141.20          10:42:04         00379766063TRLO1     XLON 
 
197             141.40          10:48:39         00379766543TRLO1     XLON 
 
9              141.40          10:48:39         00379766544TRLO1     XLON 
 
40              142.40          10:59:55         00379767259TRLO1     XLON 
 
572             142.60          11:10:22         00379767798TRLO1     XLON 
 
538             142.40          11:10:25         00379767799TRLO1     XLON 
 
546             142.80          11:29:36         00379768590TRLO1     XLON 
 
608             143.60          11:46:05         00379769459TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             143.60          11:46:07         00379769471TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             143.60          11:46:07         00379769472TRLO1     XLON 
 
1023             143.60          11:46:07         00379769473TRLO1     XLON 
 
560             143.60          11:46:08         00379769474TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             143.20          11:46:08         00379769475TRLO1     XLON 
 
1025             143.60          11:46:08         00379769476TRLO1     XLON 
 
433             143.20          11:46:08         00379769477TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             143.00          11:53:28         00379769918TRLO1     XLON 
 
550             143.20          12:02:16         00379770389TRLO1     XLON 
 
529             142.80          12:21:03         00379771223TRLO1     XLON 
 
536             142.40          12:36:22         00379771870TRLO1     XLON 
 
959             142.80          12:52:25         00379772556TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             143.20          12:58:18         00379772894TRLO1     XLON 
 
1069             143.00          13:05:00         00379773193TRLO1     XLON 
 
535             143.00          13:05:00         00379773194TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.80          13:59:01         00379776000TRLO1     XLON 
 
1008             143.00          13:59:01         00379776001TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.00          13:59:01         00379776002TRLO1     XLON 
 
166             143.40          14:00:06         00379776053TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.40          14:00:06         00379776054TRLO1     XLON 
 
525             143.20          14:01:17         00379776133TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             143.40          14:04:48         00379776381TRLO1     XLON 
 
58              143.40          14:04:48         00379776382TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              143.40          14:04:48         00379776383TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             143.40          14:06:22         00379776473TRLO1     XLON 
 
53              143.40          14:06:22         00379776474TRLO1     XLON 
 
549             143.20          14:06:23         00379776476TRLO1     XLON 
 
209             143.20          14:06:24         00379776478TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             143.20          14:06:24         00379776479TRLO1     XLON 
 
113             143.40          14:08:13         00379776706TRLO1     XLON 
 
522             143.40          14:08:13         00379776707TRLO1     XLON

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 13:36 ET (18:36 GMT)

DJ POS-Transaction in Own Shares -2- 

79              143.40          14:08:50         00379776747TRLO1     XLON 
 
516             143.20          14:09:54         00379776918TRLO1     XLON 
 
1082             143.00          14:09:54         00379776922TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.00          14:09:54         00379776923TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              143.20          14:09:54         00379776924TRLO1     XLON 
 
1081             143.20          14:09:54         00379776925TRLO1     XLON 
 
85              143.20          14:09:58         00379776936TRLO1     XLON 
 
137             143.20          14:09:58         00379776937TRLO1     XLON 
 
172             143.00          14:10:12         00379776977TRLO1     XLON 
 
353             143.00          14:10:12         00379776978TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             142.80          14:19:06         00379777755TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             142.60          14:22:34         00379777987TRLO1     XLON 
 
497             142.80          14:24:00         00379778114TRLO1     XLON 
 
133             142.80          14:24:00         00379778115TRLO1     XLON 
 
386             142.60          14:24:00         00379778116TRLO1     XLON 
 
128             142.60          14:24:00         00379778117TRLO1     XLON 
 
533             143.80          14:35:44         00379779365TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             143.60          14:35:53         00379779377TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             143.60          14:36:01         00379779380TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             143.80          14:39:23         00379779697TRLO1     XLON 
 
610             143.80          14:39:23         00379779698TRLO1     XLON 
 
515             143.80          14:39:25         00379779700TRLO1     XLON 
 
513             145.00          14:45:17         00379780485TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             144.80          14:46:25         00379780629TRLO1     XLON 
 
530             144.40          14:50:27         00379781003TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             143.80          14:55:28         00379781417TRLO1     XLON 
 
540             143.60          14:55:28         00379781418TRLO1     XLON 
 
544             144.00          15:18:27         00379783767TRLO1     XLON 
 
774             144.40          15:50:15         00379786013TRLO1     XLON 
 
512             144.00          15:57:34         00379786485TRLO1     XLON 
 
542             143.80          15:57:34         00379786486TRLO1     XLON 
 
545             143.80          16:00:04         00379786626TRLO1     XLON 
 
558             143.60          16:00:07         00379786633TRLO1     XLON 
 
1400             144.00          16:06:00         00379787041TRLO1     XLON 
 
521             144.00          16:06:00         00379787042TRLO1     XLON 
 
134             144.00          16:08:00         00379787246TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             143.80          16:08:12         00379787257TRLO1     XLON 
 
333             144.00          16:12:00         00379787552TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             144.00          16:12:00         00379787553TRLO1     XLON 
 
67              144.00          16:12:00         00379787554TRLO1     XLON 
 
520             144.00          16:12:00         00379787555TRLO1     XLON 
 
518             143.80          16:14:34         00379787841TRLO1     XLON 
 
277             143.80          16:14:34         00379787842TRLO1     XLON 
 
553             143.60          16:19:20         00379788200TRLO1     XLON

- ENDS -

Enquiries:

Funding Circle:

Investor Relations ir@fundingcircle.com Tony Nicol

Media Relations press@fundingcircle.com

Headland Consultancy +44 (0) 20 3805 4822 Stephen Malthouse

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

View original content: EQS News ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BG0TPX62 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:     FCH 
LEI Code:   2138003EK6UAINBBUS19 
Sequence No.: 419702 
EQS News ID:  2284116 
  
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=2284116&application_name=news&site_id=dow_jones%7e%7e%7ebed8b539-0373-42bd-8d0e-f3efeec9bbed

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

March 02, 2026 13:36 ET (18:36 GMT)

© 2026 Dow Jones News
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.