Unusual Machines, Inc.: Unusual Machines to Announce Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2025 Financial Results and Provide Corporate Update

Conference call scheduled for 8:30 a.m. ET on March 9, 2026

ORLANDO, FLORIDA / ACCESS Newswire / March 2, 2026 / Unusual Machines (NYSE AMERICAN:UMAC), a leading provider of NDAA-compliant drone components, today announced that it will report its financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2025, and provide a corporate update on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 8:30 a.m. ET.

Conference Call Dial-In: Participants may access the conference call by dialing toll-free (888) 506-0062 for U.S. callers or (973) 528-0011 for international callers. Please use participant access code 695837.

Webcast: Access link HERE.

A replay of the webcast will be available in the "Events" section of the Unusual Machines website for those unable to join the live event. A teleconference replay will be available for two weeks by dialing (877) 481-4010 for U.S. callers or (919) 882-2331 for international callers and using replay passcode 53669.

About Unusual Machines

Unusual Machines manufactures and sells drone components and drones across a diversified brand portfolio, which includes Fat Shark, the leader in FPV (first-person view) ultra-low latency video goggles for drone pilots. The Company also retails small, acrobatic FPV drones and equipment directly to consumers through the curated Rotor Riot ecommerce store. With a changing regulatory environment, Unusual Machines seeks to be a dominant Tier-1 parts supplier to the fast-growing multi-billion-dollar U.S. drone industry. According to Fact.MR, the global drone accessories market is currently valued at $17.5 billion and is set to top $115 billion by 2032. For more information, please visit unusualmachines.com.

Investor Contact:

investors@unusualmachines.com

Media Contact:

media@unusualmachines.com

SOURCE: Unusual Machines



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/unusual-machines-to-announce-fourth-quarter-and-full-year-2025-financial-resu-1142839

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
