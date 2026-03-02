

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - JPMorgan Chase & Co. is set to begin marketing about $20 billion of syndicated debt next week to help finance the $55 billion takeover of Electronic Arts Inc. by a consortium led by private equity firm Silver Lake Management.



The financing will include an $8 billion term loan, $2.5 billion of unsecured bonds, $5 billion of secured bonds, and a $2 billion liquidity facility.



EA Chief Executive Officer Andrew Wilson is seeking anchor commitments of at least $500 million from major speculative-grade investors ahead of pre-marketing scheduled for March 9.



The bank is hosting meetings in Miami Beach, where the financing, denominated in dollars and euros, will be presented to potential lenders.



About 20 banks, including Bank of America Corp., Citigroup Inc., Morgan Stanley, and Barclays Plc, are participating in the financing.



