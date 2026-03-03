

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Beiersdorf AG (BDRFF.PK) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled EUR955 million, or EUR4.25 per share. This compares with EUR928 million, or EUR4.05 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.0% to EUR9.852 billion from EUR9.850 billion last year.



Beiersdorf AG earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



