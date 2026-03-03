

NEUILLY-SUR-SEINE (dpa-AFX) - Thales (THLEF.PK), an aerospace and defence company, on Tuesday reported an increase in profit for 2025, mainly driven by higher sales compared with the previous year.



Net income before tax and share in net income of equity affiliates was €1.838 billion, up from €1.085 billion last year.



Operating profit increased to €2.087 billion from €1.699 billion.



Net income attributable to shareholders of the parent company climbed to €1.675 billion or €8.13 per share from €1.420 billion or €6.89 per share a year earlier.



Net income relating to continued operations grew to €1.640 billion or €8.13 per share from €932.3 million or €4.89 per share.



Sales rose to €22.136 billion from €20.577 billion last year.



The Board has decided to propose a dividend of €2.95 per share, payable on May 20.



