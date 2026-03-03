Canatu Oyj: Canatu receives follow-on purchase order for long lead-time items from an existing CNT100 SEMI reactor customer

Canatu Plc Press release 3 March 2026 at 9:05 a.m. EET

Canatu receives follow-on purchase order for long lead-time items from an existing CNT100 SEMI reactor customer

Canatu Plc, a deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (CNT), has received a follow-on purchase order from a long-standing global semiconductor customer. The purchase order is limited to long lead-time items and associated preparatory work related to the design, fabrication and potential sourcing preparation for components that could be used in the customer's possible second CNT100 SEMI reactor.

The purchase order represents a preparatory step that may help shorten lead times if the customer later decides to proceed with a separate reactor order and the parties reach the necessary agreements in possible subsequent phases. This purchase order is not a reactor purchase order and does not constitute a binding commitment by the customer to purchase a reactor. Any potential future reactor order is subject to a separate agreement between the parties. Accordingly, any timelines or production start estimates remain conditional and dependent on a possible subsequent order and other project dependencies.

The total contract value of this purchase order is classified as the lowest quartile of the "Medium" category (EUR 1.0-5.0 million) in accordance with Canatu's disclosure policy.

"We see solid progress as our CNT technology advances through industrial-scale validation and now into scaling, in close collaboration with our customers. While not a reactor order or a delivery commitment, this purchase order is an important practical step in planning and preparing for potential future deliveries," says Juha Kokkonen, CEO of Canatu.

Rising demand for advanced chips continues to drive adoption of high-power EUV scanners and CNT pellicles. Advanced chip manufacturing with 600W EUV scanners is anticipated to begin during 2027, which is expected to mark an inflection point for the potential broader adoption of CNT pellicles.

