Canatu Oyj: Inside information: Canatu Plc withdraws its long-term financial targets

Canatu Plc Inside information 3 March 2026 at 8:55 a.m. EET

Inside information: Canatu Plc withdraws its long-term financial targets

Canatu Plc ("Canatu") announced its long-term financial targets in the company description published in August 2024 prior to the first listing of its shares on the Nasdaq First North Growth Market Finland marketplace. These long-term financial targets comprised revenue of over EUR 100 million and an EBIT margin* of over 30% in 2027.

Due to the ongoing strategy update, slower-than-expected market transition and recent delays especially in anticipated new customer projects, the Board of Directors has assessed and today decided to withdraw its previously communicated long-term financial targets.

Canatu's revenue and new reactor orders are largely tied to its first CNT100 SEMI reactor customers successfully moving from reactor installation to pilot and risk mass production of CNT pellicle membranes. This process has experienced delays, which have affected the progress of customer approvals and the timing of follow-on reactor orders from existing customers, but continues to progress. This also reflects a slower-than-expected general market transition toward high-power EUV scanner adoption, now expected to begin by 2027. Although this transition has progressed more slowly than anticipated at the time of Canatu's 2024 listing, the company's competitive position is considered to have remained strong and to have continued to develop further.

Canatu monitors its long-term financial targets on a continuous basis and reviews them more comprehensively at least annually as part of its strategy review process. Canatu will communicate the results of its strategy update before the Capital Markets Day on 26 March 2026.

*adjusted for goodwill amortization in accordance with the Finnish Accounting Standards

Juha Kokkonen, CEO, juha.kokkonen@canatu.com, +358 40 543 0367

Mari Makkonen, VP, IR, Communications & Marketing, mari.makkonen@canatu.com, +358 50 442 2343

DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ), tel. +46 (0) 8 588 685 70

Canatu (CANATU, Nasdaq First North, Finland) is a fast-growing deep technology company creating advanced carbon nanotubes (Canatu CNTs), related products, and manufacturing equipment for the semiconductor, automotive, and medical diagnostics industries. Canatu partners with forerunner companies, together transforming products for better tomorrows with nano carbon.

Canatu's versatile platform technology has broad potential applications. Its current core includes CNT membranes for extreme ultraviolet (EUV) processes in the semiconductor industry, enabling more effective manufacturing of the most advanced chips, as well as film heaters for advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) in the automotive industry. Additionally, electrochemical sensors for medical diagnostics are in the development phase. Canatu's patented CNT reactors and Dry DepositionTM method yield clean and pristine CNTs. The company operates through two business models: selling CNT products directly, as well as selling CNT reactors and licensing the related technology so that customers can produce CNT products under a limited license.

Headquartered in Finland, Canatu also operates in the US, Japan and Taiwan. Founded in 2004 as a spin-off from Aalto University's Nanomaterials Group, Canatu currently has 145 full-time equivalent employees representing over 35 nationalities, with nearly 20% holding or pursuing doctorates. Discover more at www.canatu.com and follow us on LinkedIn.