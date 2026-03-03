

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - MMG Limited (OMS1.F) announced a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's earnings totaled $509.4 million, or $0.0419 per share. This compares with $161.9 million, or $0.0152 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 38.8% to $6.218 billion from $4.479 billion last year.



MMG Limited earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



