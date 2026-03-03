Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 3, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") is pleased to announce that the current 10,000 meter drill program is underway and is continuing to intersect massive antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization on the Main zone.

Highlights

Drilling on the Main Zone is continuing with drills intersecting massive antimony- bearing stibnite mineralization from both the East and West Sides.

Drilling on the Marcus (West) zone has begun and will be focused on intersected antimony-bearing stibnite at a depth of between 75 and 100 meters depth beneath the trenched area of the "Discovery Boulder" (see PR dated February 9, 2026)

Geological descriptions of the mineralized zones in two of the holes from the west side into the Main Zone are presented for comparison. Both intersected stibnite mineralization.

Definition Drilling totaling 4,000 meters of the 10,000-meter program has been completed to date.

Future exploration by trenching will be focused on two areas where antimony-bearing stibnite has been identified in assays in the past, but which have not been extensively explored.

A third drill has been mobilized to the site to expedite the definition drilling.

The definition drilling on the Main Zone has reached 4,000 meters including drilling from the west side.

The mineralization encountered in the drilling from the west side into the Main Zone comprises massive antimony-bearing stibnite and stibnite veins in a highly altered sedimentary rock (Figure 1 and Figure 2).

Figure 1. Massive and stringer stibnite in Drill Hole BHW-26-03. Note darker areas include stibnite, especially from 80 meters to 86 meters. Note also the highly altered zone from approximately 77 meters to 89 meters within which the stibnite occurs.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/286079_302686e724e7ab82_002full.jpg

Figure 2: Massive antimony-bearing stibnite and Stringer Stibnite in altered rocks in Drill Hole BHW-26-04. Note the stibnite mineralization from 113 meters to 120 meters.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/286079_302686e724e7ab82_003full.jpg

Figure 1: Location of Proposed Drilling on the Newly Discovered Marcus (West) Mineralization. Note the location of antimony-bearing stibnite trench (in grey) and the original location of the "Discovery Boulder" (Star).

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/286079_302686e724e7ab82_004full.jpg

The trenching and sampling program which has been very successful in discovering and outlining antimony-bearing stibnite will be moved to an area between the Main Zone and the South Zone to examine a reported stibnite occurrence previously trenched but not extensively explored. This has been named the Central Zone (See Figure 3).

In 2010 trenching in the Central Zone area returned 2.90% Sb over 8.18meters, which included 5.79% Sb over 1.75 meter and 8.47% over 1.53 meters. It is proposed to confirm and expand this mineralized zone by trenching and sampling in the next couple of weeks. Drilling will follow.

The new discoveries made by our Field Crew on the property are part of our 2026 exploration program which is being carried out in conjunction with the 10,000-meter definition drilling on the Main Zone. The widespread mineralization identified to date enhances the potential of the area to host significant antimony mineralization.

The 2026 exploration program on the wider property which now encompasses over 2,000 hectares with the addition of claims to the west, south and east of the original property will include soil sampling as well as prospecting and trench sampling. Airborne geophysics is being evaluated with geophysical consultants to determine if this technique might be of use in tracing the known mineralization and outlining potential areas of undiscovered mineralization.

Mr. Jim Atkinson, CEO of Antimony Resources Corp., commented: "We are becoming increasingly convinced that the mineralization at Bald Hill area represents a large and extensive system. Antimony-bearing stibnite mineralization has now been identified as massive and brecciated bodies in four separate areas on the property. This bodes well for the expansion of potential resources on the project beyond the Main Zone.

Work is also progressing very well on Definition Drilling at the Main Zone. A second drill has been added to the Main Zone drilling. Since the start of drilling in Mid-January, we have completed approximately 4,000 meters of the proposed 10,000-meter program focused on drilling for a Maiden Resource in the Main Zone.

We will be utilizing one of the drills on site in exploring areas of antimony-bearing stibnite discovered outside the Main Zone."

Figure 3: Bald Hill Project Areas of Antimony Mineralization. The surface trace of the mineralization of the Main Zone is shown in red. The mineralization in the Central and South Zones and the newly discovered Marcus Zone to the west of the main Zone are highlighted

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/8411/286079_302686e724e7ab82_005full.jpg

Bald Hill Antimony Project

Bald Hill is a well-known, high-grade antimony deposit in southern New Brunswick, Canada.

Drilling has outlined an antimony deposit in the Main Zone over 700 meters long and to a depth of at least 350 meters

Widths of mineralization average 3 to 4 meters and grades average 3% to 4% antimony.

NI-43-101 Technical Report: The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony 1 . For more details on the Potential of the project as described by the author of the Technical Report please consult the NI43-101 which has been filed on SEDAR+. Antimony Resources Corp. has not completed enough work to confirm this estimate. The potential quantity and grade are conceptual in nature as there has been insufficient exploration to define a mineral resource, and it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the target being delineated as a mineral resource.

The estimated potential quantity and grade of the drilled area from the 2025 Technical Report, which is the target of our exploration, is reported in the Technical Reports approximately 2.7 million tonnes with a grade between 3% and 4% antimony Potential to expand based on recently discovered targets and additional claims added to the property to the west, south and east.

(1)NATIONAL INSTRUMENT 43-101 TECHNICAL REPORT: BALD HILL ANTIMONY PROJECT SOUTHERN NEW BRUNSWICK, CANADA NTS 21G/09 Prepared for Antimony Resources October 28, 2025. Prepared By John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

The technical contents of this news release were reviewed and approved by Jim Atkinson, MSc., P. Geo., President and CEO of Antimony Resources Corp. who is a qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

