Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 2, 2026) - Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0) (the "Company" or "Antimony Resources" or "ATMY") reports as a result of a review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC), the Company is issuing the following news release to clarify its disclosure with respect to the Bald Hill Antimony Project.

The Company's Bald Hill Technical Report which was filed on November 7, 2025 does not include mineral resources nor a target for further exploration that complies with NI 43-101 Guidelines. This is being corrected in a revised NI 43-101 Technical Report to help investors understand the situation at the Bald Hill Deposit.

Investors should not rely on the November 7, 2025, filed technical report until a new technical report is filed on SEDAR+. They may find the statement referring to "Resource" to be misleading. No "Resource", as defined by NI 43-101 Standards has been identified at Bald Hill and the discussion of potential should not be included in the Section on Resources in the Technical Report as this could be misleading.

A revised Technical Report is being prepared and will be filed on SEDAR+ after review by the British Columbia Securities Commission (BCSC).

Bald Hill November 43-101 Technical Report was prepared for Antimony Resources by John Langton, M.Sc., P. GEO., - JPL GeoServices, Fredericton, New Brunswick, Canada.

Qualified Person ("QP")

The technical information in this news release has been prepared on behalf of Antimony Resources Corp. in accordance with Canadian regulatory requirements set out in National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects and reviewed and approved by James Atkinson, P.Geo., Antimony Resources Corp. QP, Director and CEO.

About Antimony Resources Corp. (CSE: ATMY) (OTCQB: ATMYF) (FSE: K8J0)

Antimony Resources Corp. is an exploration and development company focused exclusively on Antimony. The Company's management team possesses extensive experience in financing, exploration, development and mining. The Company is focused on becoming a significant North American producer of antimony.

