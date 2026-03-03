EQS-News: Golden Matrix Group Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Meridian Holdings Inc., Formerly Golden Matrix Group, Inc., Announces Commencement of Trading Under New Ticker "MRDN"



03.03.2026 / 14:05 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LAS VEGAS, NV - March 3, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) ("Meridian" or the "Company"), an international developer, licensor, and global operator of online gaming and ecommerce platforms, today announced the commencement of trading of its common stock under its new ticker on a post-1-for-12 reverse split, name-change basis, effective as of market open today, March 3, 2026. In connection with the previously announced corporate rebranding from Golden Matrix Group, Inc., Meridian's shares will now trade under the new ticker symbol "MRDN" with a new CUSIP number of 381098409. Additional information regarding the name change and reverse stock split is available in the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K filed today with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Impact on Common Stock As a result of the Reverse Stock Split, every twelve (12) shares of Common Stock issued and outstanding and held of record by each stockholder of the Company as of the effective time of the Reverse Stock Split will be reclassified into one (1) new share of Common Stock. The Reverse Stock Split reduced the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company's Common Stock from 151,692,749 to approximately 12,641,062 and the number of authorized shares of Common Stock from 300,000,000 shares to 25,000,000 shares. The Reverse Stock Split was approved by the Board of Directors of GMGI, without any required stockholder approval, pursuant to the Nevada Revised Statutes (NRS). No fractional shares will be issued in connection with the Reverse Stock Split, and stockholders who would otherwise be entitled to receive a fractional share will instead receive cash in lieu of such fractional share, based upon the closing sale price of the Common Stock on the trading day immediately prior to the effective time as reported on the Nasdaq Capital Market. About Meridian Holdings Inc. (formerly Golden Matrix Group, Inc.) Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN, formerly Golden Matrix Group, Inc.), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holdings' other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, a high-volume UK-based raffle ticker business, Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lotteries. The Company's sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current U.S. law. For more information, visit www.ir.meridianbet.com . Connect with us: X - https://twitter.com/gmgi_official

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/ Investors & Press: Rich Christensen

ir@goldenmatrix.com

News Source: Golden Matrix Group Inc





03.03.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News