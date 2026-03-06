Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 6, 2026) - Meridian Holdings (NASDAQ: MRDN) reviews its capital structure and debt reduction. Throughout 2025, Meridian Holdings executed a systematic plan to reduce liabilities and simplify its capital stack. This strategy was anchored by the April 2025 full prepayment of the $7.2 million Senior Secured Promissory Note to Lind Global Asset Management. Funded entirely by cash on hand-with no equity issuance-that settlement served as a definitive pivot away from dilutive financing models.

Key Takeaways:

Following the full prepayment of the promissory note in April 2025, the Company has continued a consistent strategy of debt retirement, reducing total debt by 37% ($25.9M) through the end of Q3 2025

As of the Q3 2025 filing, the Company maintains a net leverage ratio of 1.2x Adjusted EBITDA

As of Q3 2025, cash position remained solid at $22 million, supporting ongoing investment in platform innovation and geographic expansion

About Meridian Holdings Inc.



Meridian Holdings Inc., based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holdings other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, a high-volume UK-based raffle ticker business, Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leading subscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lotteries.

DISCLAIMER: This analysis is provided for educational purposes regarding the Company's capital structure. The information contained herein is derived from publicly filed SEC reports, including the Company's Form 10-Q and Investor Presentations as of the financial period ended September 30, 2025. This document is intended to provide transparency into the Company's balance sheet rationalization and does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities.

