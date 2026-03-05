Las Vegas, Nevada--(Newsfile Corp. - March 5, 2026) - Following its official rebranding from Golden Matrix Group, Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) has completed its transition to a new corporate identity. The reorganization, effective March 3, 2026, aligns the company's public profile with its primary operating subsidiary, the Meridianbet Group.

To view the full announcement, including downloadable images, bios, and more, click here.

Key Takeaways:

As of March 3, 2026, Golden Matrix Group officially trades as Meridian Holdings (NASDAQ: MRDN). This marks the final stage of the Meridianbet integration

Profitability Inflection: Q3 2025 results confirmed a shift from a $3.3M net loss to a $0.4M profit

Balance Sheet Cleanup: A 37% reduction in total debt ($25.9M) since late 2024

Click image above to view full announcement.

About Meridian Holdings Inc.



Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: MRDN) (formerly Golden Matrix Group, Inc.), based in Las Vegas, Nevada, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The Company's B2C division is represented by Meridianbet Group, a leading online sports betting and gaming operator founded in 2001, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America. MRDN's B2B division, comprised of game developer Expanse Studios and iGaming platform GMAG, develops, licenses and distributes proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of global clients. Meridian Holdings' other subsidiaries include RKings Competitions, a high-volume UK-based raffle ticker business, Mexplay, a regulated online casino in Mexico, and Classics for a Cause, Australia's leadingsubscription-based digital memberships and trade promotion lotteries.

Source: Meridianbet Group

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/286364

Source: Reportable, Inc.