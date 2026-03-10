Anzeige
Mehr »
Dienstag, 10.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
Das Triple-Discovery-Setup, das der Markt noch nicht begriffen hat!!
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A42353 | ISIN: US3810984092 | Ticker-Symbol: SE0
Frankfurt
10.03.26 | 09:55
7,570 Euro
+3,43 % +0,251
Branche
Rohstoffe
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MERIDIAN HOLDINGS INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MERIDIAN HOLDINGS INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
10.03.2026 17:14 Uhr
58 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Meridian Holdings Inc.: After Ticker Transition, Meridian Holdings Enters Earnings Season With Renewed Investor Focus

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / March 10, 2026 / Meridian Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MRDN), formerly Golden Matrix Group, recently completed its corporate rebranding and began trading under its new ticker symbol earlier this month. While ticker changes often mark symbolic shifts, the transition may signal something more structural in this case.

With the name change now complete, investor attention appears to be shifting toward fundamentals, operational execution, and the company's upcoming earnings report expected toward the end of March.

From Rebranding to Performance Metrics

The rebranding aligns the public entity with Meridianbet Group, the international gaming operator acquired in 2024 that significantly expanded the company's geographic footprint across Europe, Africa, and South America.

Now that the corporate restructuring phase has largely concluded, the next key catalyst may be financial performance.

In prior filings, Meridian reported:

  • 15% year-over-year quarterly revenue growth

  • 32% year-over-year growth in adjusted EBITDA

  • A return to positive net income

  • Debt reduction of approximately 37%, bringing leverage to roughly 1.2x adjusted EBITDA

That leverage level sits below many larger peers in the gaming sector, suggesting a comparatively conservative balance sheet structure.

Investors may be watching closely to see whether margin stability and earnings momentum continue in the upcoming report.

A Hybrid Operating Model

Meridian operates a dual-structure platform combining:

  • B2C international gaming operations, led by Meridianbet

  • B2B technology and content licensing, including Expanse Studios and the GMAG platform

This hybrid model provides diversification across revenue streams while reducing dependence on a single jurisdiction.

One area that could draw attention is Brazil. The country has transitioned from an unregulated environment toward a formal regulatory framework, potentially reducing structural uncertainty for licensed operators. Meridian has previously reported strong user acquisition metrics in the region, including substantial increases in registrations and deposit activity.

Meanwhile, the company's vertically integrated structure particularly through in-house game development may support gross margin expansion by reducing reliance on third-party royalty payments.

Earnings as the Next Inflection Point

With the ticker transition complete, the upcoming earnings release may serve as the next measurable milestone.

Market participants are likely to focus on:

  • Revenue trajectory across regulated markets

  • Adjusted EBITDA consistency

  • Net income sustainability

  • Cash flow dynamics

  • Balance sheet discipline

While the broader gaming sector has experienced valuation headwinds over the past year, companies demonstrating positive net income and disciplined leverage profiles have begun to differentiate from purely growth-driven operators.

Whether Meridian can sustain operational execution following its structural transformation may become clearer as earnings season unfolds.

For now, the rebranding appears to mark the closing of one chapter and the beginning of another focused more squarely on financial performance.

Disclaimer: This article was prepared by an independent contributor for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice. Readers should conduct their own due diligence before making any investment decisions.

Investor & Media Contact

Rich Christensen
Email: ir@meridianbet.com

Connect with us:
X - https://twitter.com/meridianbet_ofc

SOURCE: Meridian Holdings Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/after-ticker-transition-meridian-holdings-nasdaq-mrdn-enters-ear-1145650

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.