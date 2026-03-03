Amprius Technologies, Inc. ("Amprius" or the "Company") (NYSE: AMPX), a leader in next-generation lithium-ion batteries with its Silicon Anode Platform, today announced its schedule for March appearances and activities.

Cantor Global Technology Conference

Date: March 10-11, 2026

Location: New York Hilton Midtown; New York, NY

Event Details: Amprius' CEO, Tom Stepien, and CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. The management team will also participate in the Battery Storage Technology Panel on Wednesday, March 11th, at 10:40 a.m. ET. If you are interested in attending the panel or scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your Cantor representative.

Canaccord Genuity Sustainability Summit

Date: March 12, 2026

Location: Virtual

Event Details: Amprius' CEO, Tom Stepien, and CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your Canaccord Genuity representative.

ROTH Annual Growth Conference

Date: March 22-24, 2026

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Laguna Niguel; Dana Point, CA

Event Details: Amprius' CEO, Tom Stepien, and CFO, Ricardo Rodriguez, will meet with investors one-on-one at the event. Management will also host a fireside chat on Tuesday, March 24, at 1:30 p.m. PT that will be webcast live and available for replay here. If you are interested in scheduling a time to meet with management, please contact your ROTH representative.

International Battery Seminar and Exhibit

Date: March 23-26, 2026

Location: Rosen Shingle Creek, Booth 907; Orlando, FL

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at booth 907. Amprius CTO Dr. Ionel Stefan will present on Wednesday, March 25, at 11:05 a.m. and 4:55 p.m. ET. His first presentation, at 11:05 a.m., is titled "Silicon-Anode Platform Integration Achieving Enhanced Power and Capability." His second presentation, titled "Extending Mission Endurance: Silicon-Anode Batteries for Next-Generation Aviation and Defense", at 4:55 p.m., will be part of the Battery Technologies for Military and Aerospace Applications. Members of the Amprius Management and Business Development teams are available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the business development team, please contact sales@amprius.com. If you are an investor attending the event and interested in connecting with management, please contact ir@amprius.com.

XPONENTIAL Europe 2026

Date: March 23-26, 2026

Location: Düsseldorf Exhibition Centre, Hall 1 Booth E64; Düsseldorf, Germany

Event Details: Amprius will exhibit at booth E64. Members of the Amprius Management and Business Development teams are available for one-on-one meetings. If you are interested in scheduling a meeting with the business development team, please contact sales@amprius.com. If you are an investor attending the event and interested in connecting with management, please contact ir@amprius.com.

About Amprius Technologies, Inc.

Amprius Technologies, Inc. is a leader in advanced lithium-ion battery technology, delivering high-energy and high-power silicon-anode batteries with up to twice the energy density, range, and flight time of conventional graphite-based cells. Headquartered in Fremont, California, Amprius operates an R&D lab and pilot manufacturing facility for silicon anodes and cells. To support scalable production, the Company employs a contract manufacturing strategy, enabling rapid capacity expansion with minimal capital investment. Committed to driving innovation in energy storage, Amprius powers next-generation applications in aerospace, defense, and mobility. For additional information, please visit amprius.com and the Company's LinkedIn page.

