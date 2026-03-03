Rimini Support for SAP helps French brake parts manufacturer avoid unwanted move to RISE with SAP, strengthen security and compliance readiness and reinvest freed capital into R&D and modernization initiatives

Rimini Street, Inc. (Nasdaq: RMNI), the Software Support and Agentic AI ERP Company, and the leading third-party support provider for Oracle, SAP and VMware software, today announced Flexitech, a French manufacturer of brake and cooling hose solutions for the global automotive industry, has selected Rimini Support for SAP to strengthen security, accelerate compliance readiness and free budget for innovation.

Flexitech Chooses Rimini Street to Extend the Life of its SAP ECC, Accelerate Compliance and Fund Innovation

Rimini Support Enables Stability, Compliance and Strategic Reinvestment

Flexitech relies on a stable SAP ECC 6 environment to support its worldwide operations across Europe, Asia, North America and South America. As SAP maintenance fees continued to rise and the ROI for a forced migration to S/4HANA remained unclear, Flexitech sought an alternative that would preserve system stability while enabling progress on business-critical initiatives.

By choosing Rimini Support for SAP, Flexitech extended the life of its proven SAP ECC 6 platform while redirecting savings into high-impact priorities. These include accelerated cybersecurity investments, Trusted Information Security Assessment Exchange (TISAX) compliance readiness, modernization of manufacturing execution systems and targeted research and development programs supporting next-generation brake and cooling hose technologies.

"We had been working directly with SAP for many years, but the maintenance services were costly, and the value added was quite questionable in comparison," said Thierry Le Gouanvic, CIO at Flexitech. "The strategic move to Rimini Street freed up significant budget while giving us faster, better support, and we were able to extend the life of our very stable SAP ECC 6 platform for at least 15 additional years without feeling pressure to take on a disruptive move to S/4HANA."

Why Manufacturers Like Flexitech Choose Rimini Street for SAP

Rimini Support for SAP provides a clear alternative to costly vendor support while delivering measurable business value, enabling organizations to:

Extend the life of existing SAP systems for 15+ years without forced migrations

without forced migrations Free up 50-90% of total support budget for innovation and strategic initiatives

for innovation and strategic initiatives Meet global compliance requirements through Rimini Street's industry-leading Legislature-to-Live tax, legal and regulatory update services

through Rimini Street's industry-leading Legislature-to-Live tax, legal and regulatory update services Strengthen security posture with expert guidance and rapid response

with expert guidance and rapid response Achieve business-driven flexibility instead of vendor-mandated upgrades

instead of vendor-mandated upgrades Protect business uptime with expert Level 4 support, including dedicated, native-language engineers backed by guaranteed SLAs and resolution times

"The funds we saved, and the system stability achieved by moving to Rimini Street have empowered us to reinvest our people, time and money towards initiatives that put us on the forefront of innovation," said Le Gouanvic. "If we decide to acquire competitors or set up new manufacturing facilities in Asia or diversify into new types of hoses for cars, Rimini Street gives us the flexibility to support and optimize our SAP to align with our strategic direction."

An End-to-End IT Partner that Scales with the Business

"We previously had limited options when it came to external partners who could support us as our business expanded," said Le Gouanvic. "Rimini Street's extensive capabilities and experienced team give us confidence that whatever our next step, our SAP systems will be supported and optimized to match our strategy."

"Flexitech's story demonstrates how organizations can unlock immediate value by moving away from costly, vendor-driven support models and toward a strategy that prioritizes stability, security and innovation," said James Harvey, regional CTO, EMEA, Rimini Street. "By choosing Rimini Street, Flexitech is preserving a reliable, mission-critical ERP foundation while redirecting critical resources toward business-driving initiatives exactly what modern manufacturing leaders need to stay competitive in a rapidly evolving global market."

Learn more about how Flexitech keeps SAP on track while shifting gears to innovation with Rimini Street.

