Dienstag, 03.03.2026
1.000.000 $ staatliche Förderung - Startet hier Kanadas nächster Lithium-Champion?
WKN: A41PFS | ISIN: CNE1000075R6
Fibocom Wireless Inc.: MWC 2026 | Fibocom Unveils AI ECR Solution, Ushering in a New Era of Smart Retail

BARCELONA, Spain, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2026, Fibocom introduced its next-generation AI Electronic Cash Register (ECR) solution for automated and smart retail scenarios.

AI ECR

Powered by MediaTek's high-performance Genio 520/720 IoT platform, the solution offers exceptional scalability and supports on-device large model integration, enabling global retailers to deliver smarter, faster, and more immersive retail experiences.

Core Hardware Power: High-Performance Edge AI Computing

Built on an advanced 6nm octa-core processor, the AI ECR provides strong edge AI computing for both traditional and intelligent retail operations.

Equipped with 2× Cortex-A78 (@2.2GHz) and 6× Cortex-A55 (@2.0GHz) cores plus an NPU 850 delivering up to 10 TOPS, it supports local large language models for voice interaction, inventory forecasting, and visual recognition - minimizing cloud reliance while ensuring faster response and data privacy.

Immersive Visual & Seamless Connectivity

The platform supports a 15.6-inch 2K display with 2D/3D acceleration and can drive 4K/5K ultra-HD screens, ideal for digital signage.

To meet diverse retail needs, it integrates dual-camera input (MIPI CSI + USB) for facial payment and behavior analysis, plus multiple I/O ports (USB-A/C, HDMI, RJ45, RJ12, audio) for peripherals.

Built-in Wi-Fi 6 (1×1) and Bluetooth 5.3 ensure high-speed, stable wireless connections.

Powered by Android 15: Secure and Future-Ready

Among the first to run Android 15, the solution provides an open, secure ecosystem with enhanced multitasking, memory management, and system-level protection-ensuring smooth, long-term performance for industrial and consumer-grade applications.

"We look forward to continuing our collaboration with Fibocom, leveraging the MediaTek Genio platform to deliver powerful edge AI performance with on-device large model support," said CK Wang, Vice President and General Manager of MediaTek IoT. "This solution demonstrates our shared commitment to advancing smart retail and helping businesses become more competitive and efficient."

Ralph Zhao, General Manager of Mobile Computing Solutions BU at Fibocom, stated:

"As the retail industry accelerates toward automation and intelligence, edge AI computing has become the key to improving user experience. Fibocom's new AI ECR solution represents a breakthrough in hardware design and enables large-model applications at the point of sale with 10 TOPS of processing power - empowering partners to build more competitive and intelligent retail solutions."


Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2924826/AI_ECR.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2429567/LOGO_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mwc-2026--fibocom-unveils-ai-ecr-solution-ushering-in-a-new-era-of-smart-retail-302702701.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
