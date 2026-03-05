Fibocom Wireless Inc.: MWC 2026 | Fibocom and du's ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE Solution Reinvents Family Data Interaction with AI NAS

BARCELONA, Spain, March 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- On March 5 at the 2026 Mobile World Congress (MWC), Fibocom and du showcased the upgraded ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE solution featuring an enhanced AI NAS, further integrating 5G, AI and real-life scenarios. The upgrade transforms home storage from passive data retention into active intelligent management, delivering more personalized smart home experiences.

Fibocom first introduced the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE at NetworkX in France in October 2025, redefining the traditional 5G CPE form factor. The device integrates intelligent voice interaction, human and environmental sensing, and leverages Fibocom's proprietary FWA AI SkyEngine to enable multi-scenario applications including smart home network management, home security, and smart home control.

du positions AI-powered 5G CPE as a key enabler of premium fixed wireless access (FWA) services across residential, SME and enterprise markets in the UAE. By emphasizing intelligent self-optimization, ultra-low latency, high reliability and simplified deployment, du aims to deliver consistent gigabit connectivity while supporting cloud services, gaming and smart digital experiences.

The latest upgrade significantly enhances home data management. Powered by SkyEngine computing capabilities, the built-in AI NAS allows users to quickly locate photos by entering keywords, eliminating the need to manually search large file libraries. The system can also detect duplicate photos and notify users to free up storage space efficiently.

Natural voice interaction further simplifies the experience. Users can search content through voice commands, such as requesting "family photos from last summer at the beach," while the AI NAS automatically categorizes photos by location, time, people and themes to generate personalized digital albums.

All photo recognition and retrieval are processed locally through edge AI to ensure privacy and data security, supported by a physical privacy switch. The CPE also supports HDMI output, allowing users to display photos on larger screens via voice commands, enhancing shared family experiences.

By integrating AI NAS, intelligent interaction and network optimization, the ALL-IN-ONE AI CPE continues evolving from traditional communication hardware into a full-scenario intelligent home hub, helping operators accelerate the shift toward platform-based services in the 5G FWA ecosystem.

