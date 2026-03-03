Anzeige
Dienstag, 03.03.2026
Universal Music Group N.V. To Participate in the BNP Paribas 2026 TMT Conference

HILVERSUM, The Netherlands, March 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Universal Music Group N.V. (EURONEXT: UMG) announced today that its CFO, Matt Ellis, and Executive Vice President and Chief Digital Officer, Michael Nash, will participate in a question-and-answer session at the BNP Paribas 2026 TMT Conference on Monday, March 9, 2026, at 5:15pm CET / 12:15pm EDT.


To listen to the webcast, please visit investors.universalmusic.com.

About Universal Music Group

At Universal Music Group, we exist to shape culture through the power of artistry. UMG is the world leader in music-based entertainment, with a broad array of businesses engaged in recorded music, music publishing, merchandising, and audiovisual content. Featuring the most comprehensive catalogue of recordings and songs across every musical genre, UMG identifies and develops artists and produces and distributes the most critically acclaimed and commercially successful music in the world. Committed to artistry, innovation, and entrepreneurship, UMG fosters the development of services, platforms, and business models in order to broaden artistic and commercial opportunities for our artists and create new experiences for fans. For more information, visit www.universalmusic.com.

Contacts

Media
James Steven - communicationsnl@umusic.com

Investors
Erika Begun - investorrelations@umusic.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/512308/UMG.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/universal-music-group-nv-to-participate-in-the-bnp-paribas-2026-tmt-conference-302702666.html

Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
