

LUXEMBOURG (dpa-AFX) - Aroundtown SA (AT1.DE) revealed earnings for its full year that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at EUR665.0 million, or EUR0.61 per share. This compares with EUR52.9 million, or EUR0.05 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Aroundtown SA reported adjusted earnings of EUR256.3 million or EUR0.23 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 0.1% to EUR1.543 billion from EUR1.542 billion last year.



Aroundtown SA earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR665.0 Mln. vs. EUR52.9 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR0.61 vs. EUR0.05 last year. -Revenue: EUR1.543 Bln vs. EUR1.542 Bln last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News