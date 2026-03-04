

HANOVER (dpa-AFX) - Continental AG (CTTAY.PK, CONG.DE, CON.DE), a German automotive parts maker, on Wednesday reported a net loss for the full year and a decline in sales. In addition, the company anticipates a decrease in sales for fiscal 2026.



For fiscal 2025, the company posted a net loss of EUR 165 million, or EUR 0.83 per share, compared with a profit of EUR 1.168 billion, or EUR 5.84 per share last year. The adjusted operating result slipped to EUR 2.035 billion from the prior year's EUR 2.212 billion. The company's earnings were hurt by non-cash special effects from the Aumovio spin-off and the planned OESL sale, which had a negative impact of EUR 1.2 billion.



Adjusted EBIT margin was 10.3%, compared with 11% a year ago. Continental posted sales of EUR 19.676 billion, down from EUR 20.077 billion a year ago.



For fiscal 2025, the Board will pay a dividend of EUR 2.70 per share, up EUR 0.20 per share from the previous year.



Looking ahead, the company, said: 'Continental continues to anticipate a volatile market environment in 2026. For the global replacement-tire business for passenger cars, the tire manufacturer expects sales volumes to develop by -1 to +2 percent. Global production of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles is expected to develop by -2 to 0 percent. The current outlook does not take into account potential effects of the military conflict in the Middle East.'



For fiscal 2026, Continental anticipates consolidated sales of around EUR 17.3 billion to EUR 18.9 billion with an adjusted EBIT margin of around 11% to 12.5%.



