

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (AMP) issued an update on expected impacts to first quarter results and other items. There are 61 trading days in first quarter compared to 64 trading days in fourth quarter of 2025. The company expects that Advice & Wealth Management pretax adjusted operating earnings will be negatively impacted by approximately $6 million as a result of fewer trading days.



There are 90 fee days in first quarter compared to 92 fee days in fourth quarter. The company projects pretax adjusted operating earnings will be negatively impacted by approximately $18 million sequentially in Advice & Wealth Management and approximately $10 million sequentially in Asset Management from fewer fee days.



The company expects the operating effective tax rate to be in the range of 20%-22% in first quarter and the full year 2026.



At last close, Ameriprise Financial shares were trading at $465.68, down 2.03%.



