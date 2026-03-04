

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - German specialty chemicals company Evonik Industries AG (EVKIY, EVKIF) reported Wednesday a profit in its fourth quarter, compared to prior year's loss, while adjusted EBITDA declined with weak sales. Further, the firm maintained fiscal 2026 outlook.



In the fourth quarter, net income was 18 million euros, compared to a loss of 152 million euros last year.



Adjusted net income was 71 million euros, compared to 74 million euros a year ago.



Adjusted EBIT dropped 5 percent year-over-year to 105 million euros, and adjusted EBITDA fell 8 percent to 357 million euros.



Sales in the quarter decreased 5 percent to 3.40 billion euros from 3.60 billion euros in the previous year.



Further, the company plans to pay out 1.00 euros per share in dividend for fiscal 2025. The Annual General Meeting will vote on the dividend proposal on June 3.



Looking ahead for fiscal 2026, the company continues to expect adjusted EBITDA of between 1.7 billion euros and 2.0 billion euros, compared to 1.87 billion in fiscal 2025.



In the medium term, Evonik said it will intently focus on earning a return on capital employed or ROCE of 11 percent. In 2025, ROCE was 6.1 percent.



For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News