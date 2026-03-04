Lime Technologies AB: Lime's Board Raises Profitability Target and Introduces ARR Growth as New Growth Metric

4.3.2026 08:50:01 CET | Lime Technologies AB (publ) | Other information disclosed according to the rules of the Exchange

Lime Technologies AB (publ) ("Lime" or the "Company") announces that the Board has decided on updated financial targets. The targets reflect the company's transformation towards a business model with an even higher proportion of recurring software revenues.

TRANSFORMATION TOWARDS RECURRING REVENUES

Lime has for several years been building an increasingly strong software base with recurring revenues and streamlined system implementations. AI development creates an opportunity to accelerate this shift. Technical implementations are becoming even faster and more cost-effective, which means that revenues are increasingly being shifted from consulting services to software. This shift strengthens margins and enables Lime to grow without being as dependent on the number of employees - a structural advantage that is expected to become increasingly evident going forward.

By changing the metric from net sales growth to ARR growth, Lime obtains a financial target that better reflects the development of the recurring revenue stream and is more relevant for a software-based growth strategy. By raising the EBITA margin to 27 per cent, the efficiency and scalability that the transformation creates are reflected.





UPDATED TARGETS

ARR growth replaces net sales growth

Lime has a target to achieve annual ARR growth (Annual Recurring Revenue) exceeding 18 per cent in the medium term. The previous target of net sales growth of 18 per cent is hereby replaced.

Raised profitability target

Lime has a target to achieve an annual EBITA margin exceeding 27 per cent in the medium term. The previous target was 25 per cent.





UNCHANGED TARGETS

Capital structure

The target for the capital structure is that net debt, excluding lease liabilities, in relation to EBITDA shall be less than 2.5.

Dividend policy

Lime intends to distribute available cash flow after consideration of the company's indebtedness and future growth opportunities, including acquisitions. Dividend is expected to correspond to at least 50 percent of net profit.





- Lime has for over 25 years delivered profitable growth, it is in our DNA, and we will continue to do so, says Erik Syrén, Chairman of the Board of Lime Technologies. Our fundamental positioning in the market remains. Expert services are and will remain extremely important - they provide us with domain expertise, create partnerships with our customers and are a crucial enabler and competitive advantage for our software. But with new technology, not least AI, we can deliver faster whilst simultaneously driving more software growth, which increases profitability. The updated financial targets reflect the business model we are building upon: more scalable, more profitable and with stronger long-term value creation. We look forward to continuing to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders.

