WKN: A14TVM | ISIN: SE0007100581
Tradegate
04.03.26 | 11:06
35,230 Euro
-0,34 % -0,120
Branche
Sonstige Technologie
Aktienmarkt
OMX Stockholm 30
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
ASSA ABLOY AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
35,46035,47011:11
35,46035,47011:11
04.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
04.03.2026 08:00 Uhr
44 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

ASSA ABLOY AB: ASSA ABLOY acquires Sam's Garage Doors in Canada

ASSA ABLOY has acquired Sam's Garage Doors, a distributor, installer, and servicer of various door products and a manufacturer of gate products, based in Canada.

"I am very pleased to welcome Sam's Garage Doors to ASSA ABLOY. This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business," says Nico Delvaux, President and CEO of ASSA ABLOY.

"Through the acquisition of Sam's Garage Doors we strengthen our position in Western Canada and expand our service reach across the greater Vancouver area. With their complementary portfolio and strong customer focus, we can offer new products to our existing customers and further enhance the service we provide, creating even greater value across the region," says Massimo Grassi, Executive Vice President of ASSA ABLOY and Head of Entrance Systems Division.

Sam's Garage Doors was founded in 1990 and has some 40 employees. The main office and manufacturing facility are located in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada. The company will be part of the Business Segment Industrial within the Entrance Systems Division.

Sales for 2025 amounted to about MCAD 17 (approx. MSEK 120) with a strong EBIT margin. The acquisition will be accretive to EPS from the start.

For more information, please contact:
Nico Delvaux, President and CEO, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 82
Erik Pieder, CFO and Executive Vice President, tel. no: +46 8 506 485 72
Björn Tibell, Head of Investor Relations, tel. no: +46 70 275 67 68, E-mail: bjorn.tibell@assaabloy.com

About ASSA ABLOY
ASSA ABLOY is the global leader in access solutions. Every day we help people feel safe, secure and experience a more open world. We operate worldwide with 64,000 employees and sales of SEK 152 billion, with leading positions in areas such as efficient door openings, trusted identities and entrance automation. Our innovations enable safe, secure and convenient access to physical and digital places.

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
