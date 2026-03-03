

STOCKHOLM (dpa-AFX) - Assa Abloy (ASAZF), a Swedish provider of products and services related to locks, doors, gates, entrance automation, and others, said on Tuesday that it has acquired Sennco Solutions, an American provider of asset protection technology and solutions for retail security.



The acquisition will be accretive to the earnings per share of Assa Abloy.



Nico Delvaux, CEO of Assa Abloy, said: 'I am very pleased to welcome Sennco into ASSA ABLOY, an exciting technological addition that will reinforce our current offering within the retail business area, and provide complementary growth opportunities.'



Founded in 2000, Sennco is based in Plainfield, Illinois, the U.S.



For 2025, Sennco posted sales of $33 million with a strong EBIT margin.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News