

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Assa Abloy (ASAZF), a Swedish provider of locks, doors, gates, entrance automation, and other access control products and services, said on Wednesday that it has acquired Sam's Garage Doors.



Sam's Garage Doors is a Canadian distributor, installer, and servicer of various door products and a maker of gate products.



This acquisition will add to the earnings per share of Assa Abloy.



Nico Delvaux, CEO of Assa Abloy, said: 'This acquisition delivers on our strategy to strengthen our position in mature markets through adding complementary products and solutions to our core business.'



Founded in 1990, Sam's Garage Doors has its main office and manufacturing site in Port Coquitlam, British Columbia, Canada.



For 2025, Assa Abloy reported sales of around C$17 million with a strong EBIT margin.



