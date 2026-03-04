PAN AFRICAN RESOURCES

Pan African's EPS for H126 were 2.7% ahead of our prior forecasts on a headline basis and 27.0% ahead on a normalised basis (see Exhibit 2). Management reiterated guidance for FY26 at 275-292koz, albeit at a slightly higher AISC of US$1,820-1,870/oz at ZAR17.00/US$ (cf US$1,525-1,575/oz at ZAR18.50/US$ previously). It also declared a maiden interim dividend of ZAR0.12/share. As a result, we have raised our normalised HEPS forecast for FY26 by 11.6%, although we have lowered our FY27 estimate to reflect broadly static production in that year and higher capital expenditure.

