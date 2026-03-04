Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 4, 2026) - American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) ("American Copper" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the completion of its previously disclosed debt settlement from February 24, 2026. The Company settled an aggregate of $350,000 in outstanding debt related to certain milestone payment obligations through the issuance of 1,166,666 common shares (each, a "Share") at a deemed price of $0.30 per Share to a certain non-related party (the "Debt Settlement").

The Debt Settlement was completed to preserve the Company's cash resources for ongoing exploration and development activities at the Lordsburg Project. The securities issued pursuant to the Debt Settlement are subject to a hold period expiring four months and one day from the date of issuance, in accordance with applicable securities laws.

None of the securities to be issued in connection with the Debt Settlement will be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and no such securities may be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements. This news release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

About American Copper Development Corp.

American Copper Development Corp. (CSE: ACDX) is a copper exploration and development company advancing the Lordsburg Project in southwestern New Mexico. Located at the convergence of the Santa Rita and Texas Lineaments within a historic copper-producing district spanning over a century of production, the Company's 2023 maiden drill program confirmed a large-scale porphyry copper system featuring high-grade intercepts, including 144.36 ft of 1.00% CuEq. The Company holds 7,046 hectares of contiguous claims, comprising 790 lode mining claims and 105 patented claims at its Lordsburg property, and is positioned to develop a domestic copper supply critical to electrification, national defense, and infrastructure priorities.

On Behalf of the Board of Directors,

"Anthony Paterson"

Anthony Paterson

CEO and Director

