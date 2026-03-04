

JERUSALEM (dpa-AFX) - Bank Leumi Le Israel (BLMIF.PK) on Wednesday reported higher full-year profit, supported by growth in net interest income and lower loan loss expenses.



Net income rose to NIS 10.262 billion, or NIS 6.86 per share, from NIS 9.798 billion, or NIS 6.46 per share, a year earlier.



Net interest income increased to NIS 16.852 billion from NIS 16.509 billion last year.



Loan loss expenses declined to NIS 450 million, compared with NIS 713 million in the prior year.



Return on equity was 15.8% in 2025, down from 16.9% in 2024.



Looking ahead, the bank set financial targets for 2026-2027, projecting annual net income in the range of NIS 10-12 billion and return on equity of 14.5%-16% each year.



