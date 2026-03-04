

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Brown-Forman Corp. (BFA) revealed earnings for third quarter of $267 million



The company's bottom line came in at $267 million, or $0.58 per share. This compares with $270 million, or $0.57 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 2.0% to $1.056 billion from $1.035 billion last year.



Brown-Forman Corp. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



