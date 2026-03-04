Anzeige
Mehr »
Mittwoch, 04.03.2026 - Börsentäglich über 12.000 News
60.000 USD pro Tonne! Entsteht hier der nächste Gewinner im Antimon-Boom?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 3809 | ISIN: CN000HUAWEI0 | Ticker-Symbol: -
Branche
Telekom
Aktienmarkt
nicht börsennotiert
1-Jahres-Chart  (nicht börsennotiert)
HUAWEI TECHNOLOGIES CO LTD Chart 1 Jahr
PR Newswire
04.03.2026 15:42 Uhr
132 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Huawei and Bittel Release Xinghe Al SafeStay Hotel Campus Network Solution

BARCELONA, Spain, March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- During MWC Barcelona 2026, Huawei and Shandong Bittel Intelligent Technology Co., Ltd. (Bittel for short) jointly released the Xinghe Al SafeStay Hotel Campus Network Solution. The solution uses cutting-edge AirEngine products to deliver Wi-Fi 7 coverage across hotel scenarios, enabling dual 10 Gbps access for both wired and wireless connections. Its innovative smart IoT control system allows for seamless temperature adjustments for guests, while reducing energy consumption by 20%. Additionally, 24/7 security ensures every stay is safe and worry-free. Tailored for hotels, the solution draws on partner resources to offer a ready-to-deploy model, where devices are plug-and-play. This simplifies installation and debugging processes while speeding up service deployment.

Wei Zhenhua, Bittel's Marketing Director for Europe, Africa, and CIS Regions

"We started working with Huawei back in 2020," said Wei Zhenhua, Bittel's Marketing Director for Europe, Africa, and CIS Regions. "This newly launched solution combines Huawei's cutting-edge Wi-Fi 7 technology with our expertise in system integration. It removes the necessity for extra equipment like infrared sensors and mmWave radars. By harnessing Huawei's advanced AP features, we deliver smooth, intelligent solutions that redefine hotel competitiveness through spatial intelligence. Together, we're creating secure, AI-driven hotels, driving faster digital transformation across the industry."

Joint solution launch

Wei Zhenhua, Bittel's Marketing Director for Europe, Africa, and CIS Regions, attended the joint solution launch together with other guests from Huawei, including: Xu Jianfeng, Vice President of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU; Xu Qiang, Director of Huawei's Commercial Scenario Dept; Chen Zhiwei, Vice President of the Campus Network Domain of Huawei's Data Communication Product Line; and Li Aiping, Director of the Partner Development & Sales Dept of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprises BU.

Looking ahead, Huawei will continue to innovate, and will collaborate with more outstanding partners worldwide to assist hotels in meeting consumers' personalized demands, offering more appealing experiences, reducing operational costs, and enhancing market competitiveness.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925805/image1.jpg
Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2925804/image2.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/huawei-and-bittel-release-xinghe-al-safestay-hotel-campus-network-solution-302704022.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
Tech-Aktien schwanken – 3 Versorger mit Rückenwind
Die Stimmung an den Märkten hat sich grundlegend gedreht. Während Tech- und KI-Werte zunehmend mit Volatilität und Bewertungsrisiken kämpfen, erleben klassische Versorger ein unerwartetes Comeback. Laut IEA und EIA steigt der globale Strombedarf strukturell weiter, nicht nur wegen E-Mobilität und Wärmepumpen, sondern vor allem durch energiehungrige KI-Rechenzentren. Energie wird damit zur zentralen Infrastruktur des digitalen Zeitalters.

Gleichzeitig rücken in unsicheren Marktphasen stabile Cashflows, solide Bilanzen und regulierte Renditen wieder stärker in den Fokus. Genau hier spielen Versorger ihre Stärken aus: berechenbare Erträge, robuste Nachfrage und hohe Dividenden – Qualitäten, die vielen Wachstumswerten aktuell fehlen.

Nach Jahren im Schatten der Tech-Rallye steigt nun das Interesse an Unternehmen, die Stabilität mit langfristigen Wachstumsthemen wie Netzausbau, Dekarbonisierung und erneuerbaren Energien verbinden.

Im aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir drei Versorger vor, die defensive Stärke mit attraktivem Potenzial kombinieren.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – bevor die nächste Versorgerwelle Fahrt aufnimmt!
Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.