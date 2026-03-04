Regulatory News:

Medincell (Euronext Paris: MEDCL), a commercial- and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments, today announced its participation to the 2026 Leerink Global Healthcare Conference and Jefferies Biotech on the Beach Summit in Miami, Florida, March 8 11, 2026.

Meetings with Christophe Douat, Chief Executive Officer, and Dr Grace Kim, Chief Strategy Officer, U.S. Finance, may be arranged via banking conference coordinators or direct contact with Medincell.

About Medincell

Medincell is a clinical- and commercial-stage biopharmaceutical licensing company developing long-acting injectable treatments across multiple therapeutic areas. Our innovative treatments are designed to ensure adherence to medical prescriptions, enhance the effectiveness and accessibility of medicines, and reduce their environmental impact.

These treatments combine active pharmaceutical ingredients with our proprietary BEPO BEPO Star technologies, which enables controlled drug delivery at therapeutic levels for several days, weeks, or months following a subcutaneous or local injection of a small, fully bioresorbable deposit.

Risperidone LAI was the first treatment based on BEPO technology to receive FDA approval, initially for schizophrenia in April 2023, and subsequently for Bipolar I Disorder in October 2025. It is marketed in the United States by Teva under the brand name UZEDY. Medincell's risperidone LAI was also approved for schizophrenia in Canada and South Korea in 2025.

A New Drug Application (NDA) for Olanzapine LAI as a once-monthly treatment for schizophrenia in adults was submitted to the U.S. FDA in December 2025 by Medincell's partner, Teva. U.S. FDA accepts Teva's New NDA for Olanzapine LAI on February 20, 2026.

Medincell's investigational pipeline includes numerous innovative therapeutic candidates in various stages of development, from formulation to Phase 3 clinical trials. We collaborate with leading pharmaceutical companies and foundations to advance global health through new treatment options.

Headquartered in Montpellier, France, Medincell employs over 140 people representing more than 25 nationalities.

UZEDY is a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals. Medincell's BEPO technology is licensed to Teva as SteadyTeq, a trademark of Teva Pharmaceuticals.

