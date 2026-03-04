EEII AG / Key word(s): AGMEGM/Capital Increase

EEII AG: Extraordinary General Meeting on March 26, 2026, to approve the capital increase



04-March-2026 / 19:30 CET/CEST

Release of an ad hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR

Ad-hoc announcement pursuant to Art. 53 LR:

Extraordinary General Meeting on March 26, 2026, to approve the capital increase required to implement the reverse takeover of Jubin Frères S.A. Zug, March 4, 2026 EEII AG invites to an Extraordinary General Meeting to be held on March 26, 2026 EEII AG ("EEII" or "Company"), through its board of directors, has approved the final agenda for the Extraordinary General Meeting ("EGM") and set its date on March 26, 2026. The Company invites its shareholders to the EGM with the agenda items mentioned below. The main purpose of the EGM is to obtain shareholder approval for the previously announced capital increase required to implement the reverse takeover of Jubin Frères S.A. (the "Transaction"). The shareholders are invited to vote on a capital increase comprising of (i) a contribution in kind to acquire Jubin Frères S.A. and (ii) an in-cash contribution by investors to whom shares are being placed by way of private placements. Both contributions shall be at nominal value, i.e. at an issue price of CHF 7.10 per share. The in-cash subscription is expected to strengthen the Company's activity and support its development. The subscription rights of the existing shareholders shall be excluded. In addition to the capital increase, the articles of association of the Company shall be amended to reflect, in particular, EEII's change of purpose. The EGM will take place on March 26 at 08:30 a.m. at the offices of Bright Law AG, Bundesplatz 9, 6300 Zug. The EGM constitutes an important step toward the completion of the Transaction, which is still expected to occur before the end of March 2026. Together with the implementation of the capital increase to be approved at the EGM, all shares of EEII shall be listed in accordance with the regulatory standard Sparks of SIX Swiss Exchange, the last trading day in accordance with the standard for Investment Companies being envisaged for March 30, 2026. Agenda Items Ordinary capital increase (by way of which (i) 7,887,323 shares shall be issued in exchange for the contribution of all shares in Jubin Frères S.A. and (ii) up to 2,676,058 shares shall be issued against cash, both at nominal value of CHF 7.10)

Share split of the existing 103,991 bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 14.20 into 207,982 bearer shares of a nominal value of CHF 7.10

Amendment of article 22 of the Company's articles of association (concerning the calling of meetings of the board of directors)

Amendment of the Company's corporate purpose

Miscellaneous *** The complete invitation is being published in the SOGC (Swiss Official Gazette of Commerce) with abridged information and without enclosures. Further details including complete information and enclosures can be found in the invitation to be published on the Company's website ( https://eeii.ch/news ). The consummation of the Transaction remains subject to various conditions, including the confirmation of the valuation of Jubin Frères S.A. by an audit firm, the listing of the currently unlisted shares of the Company, the approval of the Transaction, including the second tranche of the ordinary capital increase in cash, by the shareholders of EEII, the consummation of the in-cash capital increase, and the completion of further legal, administrative and regulatory steps, including, among others, the approval of the listing application by SIX Exchange Regulation AG and the listing prospectus by the competent prospectus office. EEII asks all shareholders, creditors and other stakeholders to support the Transaction. Most importantly, the Transaction is expected to result in the Company boosting its operational activities, which are likely to create value for the shareholders compared to today's situation. About EEII AG EEII AG is an investment company listed on the SIX Swiss Exchange, focusing on energy and infrastructure assets. The Company is registered in Switzerland and operationally headquartered in Zug. The investment objective of the Company is to maximize long-term returns to shareholders through investments in strategically selected companies in the energy distribution sector, specifically retailing automotive fuels and convenience store items in form of filling stations and connected shops. The geographic focus of the investment is Switzerland and Europe. For more information visit: www.eeii.ch Stock exchange listing: SIX Swiss Exchange (www.six-swiss-exchange.com)

Ticker symbol: EEII (CH)

Security number: 716295

