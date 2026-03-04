H&P Law Advocates for Children and Families Impacted by Sexual Abuse in Las Vegas

Firm Represents Victims Linked to Investigation Involving Former Canyon Springs High School Assistant Principal

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA / ACCESS Newswire / March 4, 2026 / A Las Vegas sexual assault lawyer from H&P Law is representing students and families after a widely reported sexual misconduct case at Canyon Springs High School in North Las Vegas.

The firm now helps several people who say they were harmed, and its legal team is speaking with other families who may have questions or information.

According to media reports, Hearley Smith, a former Clark County School District (CCSD) assistant principal, was arrested after claims of sexual misconduct with a student at the school located at 350 E. Alexander Road in North Las Vegas.

The criminal case is still ongoing, and the court has not made final decisions.

Civil Representation Focused on Survivors and Families

Families can learn about legal options related to school safety and how the school handled the situation. Some people may come forward after learning that others had similar experiences.

Many of these talks begin with a private consultation. Speaking with a lawyer from H&P Law does not mean someone has to file a lawsuit.

Civil cases often look at whether rules were followed and whether students were protected. These cases may move forward while the criminal case continues in court.

Allegations Raise Questions About School Oversight

Media outlets report that investigators looked into claims of inappropriate contact between Smith and a student. News reports describe meetings that may have happened in office spaces and possible grooming behavior.

Smith resigned from his position in March 2025. He is no longer allowed on Canyon Springs' campus. A North Las Vegas sexual abuse attorney with the firm says civil cases may also look at whether school policies were followed and whether warning signs were missed.

Encouraging Others With Information to Seek Guidance

Many survivors of sexual abuse are nervous about speaking up because they feel scared or embarrassed. Talking with an attorney at H&P Law helps people learn about their options and does not force anyone to take legal action.

The firm continues to review new information and asks anyone who may know of similar conduct connected to the school to reach out for a private and confidential conversation.

About H&P Law

H&P Law helps survivors and families across Las Vegas and North Las Vegas. The firm is known for its courtroom experience and for standing up for people who are hurt.

Attorneys work closely with each client, keep communication clear, and help hold wrongdoers responsible. H&P Law handles cases involving schools, organizations, and people accused of misconduct.

The team uses its legal experience to support clients while they move through hard situations. For more information or to set up a free and private consultation, contact H&P Law directly .

