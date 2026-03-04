

SEATTLE (dpa-AFX) - Amazon [AMZN] reported that drone strikes damaged several facilities operated by its cloud division, Amazon Web Services (AWS), in the United Arab Emirates and Bahrain.



The attacks caused service disruptions and highlighted the vulnerability of critical technology infrastructure during military conflicts.



The incidents occurred on Sunday morning, when drones struck two AWS data centers in the UAE and landed near another facility in Bahrain. AWS stated that the impacts led to structural damage and sparked fires, disrupting power systems and network connectivity at the affected sites.



Fire suppression systems were activated in some locations, resulting in water damage inside parts of the infrastructure.



The outages came amid escalating regional tensions following U.S. and Israeli strikes on Iran. AWS teams are working to restore operations, but repairs could take time due to the extent of the physical damage.



The company has advised customers using regional services to back up their data and consider migrating workloads to alternative AWS facilities elsewhere.



Experts say the attacks may represent one of the first known cases of large-scale cloud infrastructure being directly affected by military action.



Analysts note that major data centers have increasingly become strategic targets because governments, companies, and even military operations rely heavily on commercial cloud platforms.



