

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sekisui House, Ltd. (SPH1.F) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY232.095 billion, or JPY357.98 per share. This compares with JPY217.705 billion, or JPY335.84 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.4% to JPY4.197 trillion from JPY4.058 trillion last year.



Sekisui House, Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY232.095 Bln. vs. JPY217.705 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY357.98 vs. JPY335.84 last year. -Revenue: JPY4.197 Tn vs. JPY4.058 Tn last year.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News