

BONN (dpa-AFX) - DHL Group (DPWA.DU) revealed earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at EUR3.501 billion, or EUR3.04 per share. This compares with EUR3.332 billion, or EUR2.81 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 1.6% to EUR82.855 billion from EUR84.186 billion last year.



DHL Group earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: EUR3.501 Bln. vs. EUR3.332 Bln. last year. -EPS: EUR3.04 vs. EUR2.81 last year. -Revenue: EUR82.855 Bln vs. EUR84.186 Bln last year.



